Candidates for the Presidency of Argentina participate in the 1st debate for the election this Sunday (October 1, 2023). The event will be held at the Provincial Forum Convention Center, in the city of Santiago del Estero.

The topics discussed by candidates Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman in this debate will be: economy, education, human rights and democratic coexistence.

The electoral survey released by Celag (Latin American Geopolitics Strategic Center) on September 22 shows Milei as the favorite for the 1st round of the election, with 33.2% of voting intentions. Next comes the government candidate Sergio Massa, with 32.2%, while Bullrich is in 3rd place, with 28.1% of voting intentions. Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman are in 4th and 5th place, with 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

Read each candidate’s proposals for education below:

JAVIER MILEI



Javier Milei is 52 years old and led the primary election on August 13, 2023 with 30.4% of the vote. He is running for president for the right-wing coalition La Libertad Avanza (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances) and defines himself as “anarchocapitalist” It is “libertarian”.

Milei proposes the extinction of the ministries of Culture, Environment and Sustainable Development, Women, Labor, Health, Education and Science and Technology.

With this, your government would have only 8 ministries: Economy, Justice, Foreign Relations, Defense, Security, Interior, Infrastructure and Human Capital. The latter would function as a super ministry, being the combination of the ministries of Health, Labor, Education and Social Development.

One of its main proposals for the area of ​​education is a system of voucher for universities. The study will be financed by the State through taxes, so the student can choose which institution they will attend.

“The voucher is an element through which you can pay for education wherever you want. You can only use it in education and you can enroll in any university you want, whether public or private.”said Milei to The Chronicler In August.

As he proposes the extinction of the Ministry of Education, the libertarian says that the education budget will be handed over to individuals, with the aim of increasing competitiveness in the university market.

Another of Milei’s proposals is to reform the study curriculum system based on the professionals the country needs, such as engineers and computer scientists.

Here’s the complete of Javier Milei’s government plan (PDF – 696 kB, in Spanish).

SERGIO MASSA



Sergio Massa, 51 years old, has a law degree from the University of Belgrano. He is the current Minister of Economy and is running in the elections for the left-wing coalition Unión por la Pátria (Union for the Fatherland, in Portuguese).

Two of the main proposals of the candidate supported by the current president, Alberto Fernandéz, are to increase investment in education and the implementation of mandatory programming and robotics subjects for secondary school students.

In his government program, Massa states that he will demand the strengthening and re-creation of the institutional bases for the generation and coordination of national educational policies, which have been weakened in recent years, such as the National Institute for Teacher Training (INFoD), the National Institute of Technological Education (INET), the Council of Universities and the Federal Education Council itself, in addition to all advisory councils with academic, union and political representation established in the National Education Law.

Another point indicated by the current minister of economy is the intention to reduce salary disparities between the different provinces of the country, through the refund of teachers’ national salaries.

The program is detailed in official site of your party.

PATRICIA BULLRICH



Patricia Bullrich, 67, has a degree in humanities and social sciences with a focus on communication from the University of Palermo and is running for election for the right-wing coalition Juntos por el Cambio (in Portuguese, Together for Change).

Bullrich states that education is an essential service. It proposes a 14-year federal agreement for mandatory education with 190 days of school per year.

Bullrich also intends to build more inclusive educational trajectories, in order to adapt the needs and learning style of each student. “To this end, we will advance in new pedagogical formats that integrate innovative approaches with neurosciences, which aim to provide a more personalized and comprehensive education”states in his government plan.

The candidate also proposes to make the offer of technical schools more flexible, allowing students to enter and leave to “avoid abandonment” of studies.

Here’s the complete of Patricia Bullrich’s government proposal (PDF – 9 MB, in Spanish).

JUAN SCHIARETTI



Juan Schiaretti, 74, is running in the presidential election for the left-wing coalition Hacemos por Nuestro País (in Portuguese, We Do It for Our Country). He is a public accountant from the National University of Córdoba and current governor of the province of Córdoba.

He plans to expand the school day at primary level, including languages ​​and robotics in all schools, in addition to “implement a learning model that incorporates digital technology as an essential component”.

Schiaretti says he will create an educational level aimed at young people and adults, associated with “world of work and job training”. However, its government plan does not explain to what extent this proposal differs from existing higher education and professional training centers.

Here’s the complete of Juan Schiaretti’s government proposal (PDF – 1 MB, in Spanish).

MYRIAM BREGMAN



Myriam Bregman is 51 years old and represents the left-wing coalition Frente de Izquierda (Left Front, in Portuguese) in this presidential election. She has a law degree from the University of Buenos Aires.

For education, Bregmam states that it intends to create free public schools with secular education, in addition to eliminating subsidies for private training.

The candidate also wants to include sexual education in schools, with subjects such as gender and contraception among the topics that should be addressed in the classroom.

“Comprehensive scientific sexual education with a gender perspective, revolving around human development, anatomy and reproductive health, as well as information on contraception, childbirth and STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections)”wrote Bregman in his government plan.

In addition, the lawyer also proposes building daycare centers for children from 45 days of age and a single educational ticket for students and teachers.

The program is detailed in its official site.

This report was produced by Journalism intern Evellyn Paola under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.