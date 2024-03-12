Inflation data from the United States and Brazil, the price of bitcoin and the rise in oil are among the topics

Markets await new inflation figures from the United States this Tuesday (Mar 12, 2024), which could influence how the Fed (Federal Reserve) approaches possible interest rate cuts this year. Stock futures on Wall Street were trading higher before the opening of New York Stock Exchanges and the release of the data.

Still in the US, Oracle shares rose after regular trading hours, after the technology group reported results above expectations, thanks to the boost from AI (artificial intelligence).

In the crypto market, the price of bitcoin remains close to the new all-time high reached recently.

In Brazil, expectations for the disclosure of inflation to consumers.

1. INFLATION IN THE US AND MARKET OUTLOOK

United States inflation indicators for February will be the focus of attention this Tuesday (March 12), with markets awaiting signs that could influence the future direction of the Fed's monetary policy. The expectation is that the IPC (Price Index) to Consumer) maintain the annual pace of 3.1%, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, should show a slowdown to 3.7% compared to January's 3.9%.

Attention is mainly focused on the monthly variation, which can reveal more about the price trend. Projections indicate a slight increase to 0.4% in the overall index and a marginal decrease to 0.3% in the core.

The Fed's main goal is to reduce inflation by promoting a series of interest rate hikes that have driven borrowing costs to the highest levels in more than two decades. Rate cuts could occur later this year, conditional on confirmation that inflation is consistently retreating towards the 2% target.

U.S. stock futures were higher ahead of the data release, with Dow futures posting a 0.01% rise, S&P 500 futures rising 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rising 0.49%.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, however, suffered falls on Monday (11 March), impacted by the drop in semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 0.1%, despite the losses Boeing after Justice Department investigations.

two. ORACLE SOARS WITH AI’S POSITIVE IMPACT ON BALANCE SHEET

Oracle stood out in after-market trading, with its shares jumping nearly 13% after reporting quarterly earnings above expectations, driven by growing demand for its AI solutions.

Adjusted EPS was $1.41, an increase of 16% and above forecasts of $1.38. Adjusted revenue reached US$13.28 billion, in line with expectations.

The cloud services company announced an imminent partnership with Nvidia and highlighted the importance of AI in a post-earnings analyst conference. Nvidia, known for its AI-optimized chips, is a key player for Oracle's customers.

Oracle's success reverberated across other technology giants, with Nvidia rising 1.96%, Microsoft rising 0.53% and Alphabet gaining 0.28% after the market closed.

3. BITCOIN NEAR HISTORICAL HIGHS

Bitcoin, the leading global cryptocurrency, has remained near its record levels, supported by a steady flow of investments in cash index funds (ETFs) endorsed by US financial regulators at the start of the year.

The digital currency registered an appreciation of 0.39%, quoted at US$ 71,885, slightly retreating from the gains of the Asian sessions, but still close to its historical peak of US$ 72,771, reached on Monday (11 March).

Bitcoin's recent momentum stems, in part, from the approval of spot ETFs in January, attracting significant institutional capital into the asset.

Furthermore, MicroStrategy, Bitcoin's largest corporate shareholder, acquired 12,000 units of the cryptocurrency on Monday (March 11), through financing.

4. OIL ON THE RISE

Oil prices showed a slight increase this Tuesday (12th March), although with gains contained by the prudence of investors in view of the expectation of US inflation data and the awaited monthly report from OPEC.

Oil values ​​have fluctuated within a defined range, reflecting uncertainties regarding demand and supply. Brent and WTI futures contracts have traded between US$85 and US$75 per barrel over the last 3 weeks.

The oil market is paying attention to signs of a decline in demand from China, the world's largest oil importer. With moderate growth targets for 2024 and few stimulus measures from Beijing, concerns are partially mitigated by the expectation of an increase in US oil demand, driven by the resumption of production at several American refineries.

Now, eyes turn to the monthly report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which will provide additional indicators on demand, especially after the entity confirms the maintenance of production cuts until the end of June.

At the same time, the persistence of the conflict between Israel and Hamas signals continued risks to the supply of oil in the Middle East region.

The Brent oil futures contract for May registered an increase of 0.13%, trading at US$82.19 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate futures saw an appreciation of 0.55%, quoted at US$78.36 per barrel. barrel.

5. IPCA IN BRAZIL

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) presents this Tuesday (12th March) data on official inflation measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). The consensus expectation indicates an increase of 0.78%, equal to the variation in the mid-month preview, which was driven mainly by the education group. In January, the IPCA rose 0.42%.

The rise in school fees at the beginning of the year will be a highlight, according to André Braz, economist and deputy coordinator of the consumer price index at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

“Fresh foods, which traditionally rise in price in the summer, given the severity of the weather this season, will also attract attention. Gasoline, which had an increase in ICMS, will appear to be boosting the transport group”adds Braz.

At 7:50 am (Brasília time), the ETF rose 0.19% in the pre-market.

With information from Investing Brazil.