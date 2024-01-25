US GDP, Tesla sales, Boieng 737 MAX, increase in oil prices and succession at Vale are among the topics

U.S. stock futures are muted as investors await crucial economic numbers and assess a stream of corporate profits. Tesla warns that sales growth will be “notably smaller” this year, while CEO Elon Musk details plans to launch a new, cheaper model in 2025.

Elsewhere, Boeing shares fell in premarket trading after the U.S. aviation regulator banned the planemaker from expanding production of its best-selling MAX jet family. In Brazil, Vale (BVMF: ) begins to define succession in the presidency.

1. US GDP ahead

Investors will be paying attention to the release of the first reading of US growth data for the 4th quarter, which could be an indicator of the health of the world's largest economy.

Economists are predicting that the GDP ( ) US real grew at an annual rate of 2.0% in the last 3 months of last year, slowing down from 4.9% in the 3rd quarter.

Markets are looking for signs of the impact of a period of high interest rates on broader activity. A recent surge in stocks has been partly fueled by hopes that the U.S. may be on track for the call “soft landing”in which the Fed's monetary policy tightening campaign (Federal Reserve) manages to cool inflation without causing a sharp economic slowdown.

Fed officials have attempted to temper this optimism, suggesting that while this scenario is becoming increasingly conceivable, it is not yet inevitable.

The GDP number could influence this outlook, although Investing analysts have argued that the publication of the Fed's preferred measure of price growth on Friday (Jan 26) will be “much more important” for rate setters.

While the Fed is broadly inclined to keep borrowing costs at 5.25% to 5.50%, the highest level in more than two decades, at its next meeting later this month, the outcome of this week's data could determine how policymakers will approach potential rate cuts this year.

US stock futures hovered broadly around the flat line on Thursday (Jan 25), as investors awaited the release of key economic data and assessed a series of quarterly corporate results (see below).

At 8:03 am (Brasília time), the contract had lost 0.2%, the rose 0.09% oeo gained 0.27%.

The benchmark extended the recent rally on Wednesday, rising 0.1% to reach its 4th consecutive record close.

The index was driven by shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: ), which rose after the streaming giant reported subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Solid results from Dutch chipmaking equipment maker ASML (AS: ) also fueled a surge in semiconductor stocks, providing some boost to the tech-heavy sector . Meanwhile, the 30-stock index fell by around 0.3%.

2. Tesla and the sales slowdown

Tesla (NASDAQ: ), by Elon Musk, warned that he expects to see sales growth “notably smaller” in 2024 compared to the previous year, as the electric vehicle giant faces intensifying competition and stagnant demand from cost-conscious car buyers.

In a presentation to shareholders, the company said it is currently “in between” an initial wave of growth triggered by the popularity of its Models 3 and Y and a 2nd that it says will be kicked off by a lower-cost, next-generation offering.

Musk told analysts in a post-earnings call that the car is scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2025, adding that it will feature a “revolutionary manufacturing technology”.

Musk also highlighted that margins, a crucial indicator of Tesla's core operations, “they will be good” if interest rates fall quickly and “they won’t be as good” if they don't fall. “We don’t have a crystal ball, so it’s difficult to predict this accurately.”he noted.

Tesla's share price fell in US pre-market trading on Thursday (Jan 25). Shares of major Chinese electric vehicle makers also fell after Musk warned that these groups “demolish” its foreign rivals without trade barriers, fueling concerns about possible export restrictions in the sector.

Tesla's announcement comes as several other major US companies are set to reveal their latest quarterly earnings. On Thursday (Jan 25), the airlines American Airlines (NASDAQ: ) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: ) are expected to report before the bell, while payments company Visa (NYSE: ) and chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: ) will release its results after markets close in New York.

3. Boeing 737 MAX

The US aviation regulator said it will not allow Boeing (NYSE: ) expands production of its 737 MAX jet, in the latest blow to the planemaker after a dangerous mid-air failure of its MAX 9 model earlier this month. Boeing shares fell in pre-market trading on Thursday (Jan 25).

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the move, which will halt production of one of Boeing's most popular plane lines, is necessary to “ensure full accountability and compliance” company with quality control procedures.

New concerns have emerged regarding the safety of Boeing planes following a non-fatal fuselage explosion of a MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines on January 9.

It was not yet clear how the FAA's decision would affect Boeing's production plans or its finances. The MAX fleet includes the MAX 8, an important source of revenue for Boeing.

However, the FAA has given the green light for the MAX 9 jets to return to the skies as soon as they pass safety inspections.

“The exhaustive and enhanced review our team completed after several weeks of information gathering gives me and the FAA confidence to proceed with the inspection and maintenance phase”FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement.

4. Oil rises

The prices of rose on Thursday (Jan 25), driven by the fall in inventories in the US more than expected last week, as well as by stimulus measures from the main importer, China.

By 8 a.m., U.S. crude oil futures were trading 1.60% higher at $76.29 per barrel, while the contract rose 1.42% to US$81.18 per barrel, trading once again above the widely expected level of US$80 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, but that number was affected by severe winter weather that closed refineries and kept drivers off the roads.

US crude oil production fell from a record 13.3 million barrels per day 2 weeks ago to a 5-month low of 12.3 barrels per day last week.

Elsewhere, the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut reserve requirements for local banks on Wednesday, freeing up more liquidity in another attempt to boost economic growth in the world's biggest oil importer.

5. Succession at Vale

The mining company Vale begins this Thursday (January 25th) the decision on the command of the company for the next 3 years, in the face of pressure from the government. The company is evaluating the possible reappointment of the current CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, appointed in 2019.

The executive has worked at the company for more than 10 years and had previously served on the Board of Directors, Financial Committee and the logistics, integrated operations and base metals directorates in Canada.

The government, in turn, intensified the battle to try to get former minister Guido Mantega into the company, despite resistance, whether from the Board of Directors or the presidency, according to media reports. The news was not well received in the financial market.

The expectation is that the matter can be debated at the Council meeting on the 31st, even if the topic is not defined on the agenda.

At 8:05 am (Brasília time), Vale's ADRs were stable in the pre-market.

With information from Investing Brazil.