Nvidia revenues, Vale's balance sheet, Fed and early interest rate cuts, Rivian does not meet expectations and oil rises

Nvidia's revenue rises above Wall Street projections in the 4th quarter, sending shares of the giant AI (artificial intelligence) chip maker soaring in extended trading.

Elsewhere, minutes from the Fed's January meeting (Federal Reserve) shows that US Federal Reserve officials were cautious about cutting interest rates too soon. In Brazil, expectations for the release of Vale's balance sheet.

1. Nvidia's revenue beats estimates

Nvidia shares (NASDAQ: ) jumped in the US after market trading on Wednesday (21.Feb.2024), reaching a new record high.

The chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and provided a sales outlook for the current 3-month period that was also above Wall Street estimates.

Chief executive Jensen Huang, assessing the boom in artificial intelligence that has fueled a rise in the company's valuation over the past 12 months, said the nascent technology is at a “inflection point”.

“Demand is increasing around the world, across companies, sectors and nations”he said.

Gains from Nvidia, which makes the graphics processors that help train AI systems, rippled through Asian semiconductor stocks.

Japanese semiconductor test equipment maker – and Nvidia's largest supplier – Advantest Corp. (TYO: ) rose and was in sight of a record high.

Taiwan's TSMC (TW: ), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Nvidia, also rose close to an all-time high.

US stock futures pointed to a positive opening in New York on Thursday (Feb 22), with investors hailing Nvidia's 256% increase in revenue and the bullish outlook for AI demand.

At 7:57 am (Brasília time), the futures contract for the high technology sector had jumped 2.05%, while the had risen 0.35% and had gained 1.25%.

In addition to being part of the so-called group “Magnificent 7” of megacap stocks that, combined, accounted for more than 60% of the total return of the In 2023, Nvidia is also seen as a bellwether of the AI ​​boom that has helped sustain the stock's recent strength.

Speaking to investors, Huang said Nvidia's cutting-edge chips have become the “AI generation factories” in a new industrial revolution that will encompass “all sectors”.

The company is now seeking to reinforce this position, although analysts have signaled that intensifying competition and slowing sales in China could complicate this task.

2. Federal Reserve and interest rates

Federal Reserve policymakers signaled they were concerned about cutting interest rates too soon, saying they needed more confidence that price pressures continued to ease, according to minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting of January, released on Wednesday (Feb 21).

The minutes showed that “they did not expect it to be appropriate to reduce the target range” for the federal funds prime rate until they had “greater confidence” that inflation was cooling towards its 2% target.

At the end of the January 31st meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, maintained its benchmark rate over 2 decades of between 5.25% and 5.5%. But the minutes suggested the central bank believed rates were probably at their peak “for this tightening cycle”.

Since the meeting, economic data suggests that dousing the remaining embers of inflation may take longer than anticipated, placing obstacles on the path to a “soft landing” – a scenario in which price gains are suppressed without triggering a broader slowdown in the economy or the job market.

3. Rivian Annual Production Guidance

Rivian (NASDAQ: ) released on Wednesday (Feb 21) guidance for annual production that fell short of Wall Street estimates at a time of declining US demand for electric vehicles.

For 2024, the electric truck maker said it expects to produce 57,000 vehicles, missing Wall Street expectations of 66,000.

The company is also planning to reduce its salaried workforce by 10% in response to a “challenging macroeconomic environment”according to media reports.

Rivian shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday (Feb 21).

4. Oil rises

Oil prices rose slightly in European trade on Thursday (Feb 22), as bets on tightening global supplies due to disruptions in the Middle East were offset by signs of another disproportionate rise in US inventories.

Oil prices have seen wild swings this week as markets face fears of worsening demand and possible supply disruptions due to an ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Oil prices due in April jumped 0.25%, to US$ 83.24 per barrel, while the rose 0.26%, to US$78.11 per barrel.

5. Expectations for Vale's balance sheet

The Brazilian highlight this Thursday (Feb 22) should be Vale's balance sheet (BVMF: ). The balance sheet will be released at the same time as the news reflects the Board of Directors' decision-making process on whether or not to reappoint the current CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo.

However, Vale informed that the definition could occur until May, when the mandate ends. The InvestingPRO platform projects earnings per share of R$4.54 for the mining company, with estimated revenue of R$64.7 billion.

Analysts highlight that the company recorded an operational preview with robust production, but there are still uncertainties about possible provisioning of amounts related to environmental disasters.

Vale should be the highlight in the commodities sector, according to BTG (BVMF: ), given improvements in volumes, realized prices and in the Base Metals unit.

BofA (Bank of America) also highlights robust production. “Vale ended the year with production of at 321Mt, above the guidance of 315Mt. For annual production reached 326.6 kt, above the revised guidance of 325 kt, while for nickel it reached 165 kt (in line with guidance)”.

At 7:58 am (Brasília time), the ETF (NYSE: ) rose 0.21% in pre-market. Vale's ADRs (NYSE: ) gained 0.82%, at US$13.54.

With information from Investing Brazil.