Superior Electoral Court will hold public hearings from January 23rd to 25th to define election rules

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) published this Thursday (January 4, 2024) the draft resolutions with rules for the 2024 municipal elections. They will be submitted to public hearings on January 23, 24 and 25. The court sessions will be chaired by Minister Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur on the topic.

The rules defined in the hearings will serve as guidelines for elections in 5,568 municipalities. In total, 152.7 million voters are expected to vote.

The official dates for the 2024 elections were also released on Wednesday (Jan. 3, 2024).

Read what the official calendar looks like:

Jan 23 to Jan 25: public hearings and resolutions;

7th Mar to 5th Apr: party window to change parties;

until April 6: registration of party statutes and federations with the TSE;

until April 6: granting membership;

until May 8: deadline for new voters to obtain the title, transfer of electoral domicile or change of voting location and regularization of electoral disputes;

May 15th to May 17th: Confirmation Test and Public Security Test of the Ballot Box;

May 15: start of the preliminary fundraising campaign;

Aug 15: limit for registering applications;

Aug 16: start of electoral propaganda;

Aug 30: start of electoral propaganda on TV and radio;

6.out: 1st shift;

27.Oct: 2nd shift;

19th Dec: end of deadline for diplomas;

end of deadline for diplomas; January 1, 2025: inauguration of mayors.

Read the proposed minutes and what they define:

electoral polls (complete – 105 kB) – assigns judicial control of electoral polls to the Public Ministry; changes data in the research results report that must be sent; regulates research carried out with its own resources; regulates the suspension of the dissemination of contested research results; defines what polls are and how they differ from electoral surveys.

audit and supervision (complete – 174 kB) – amends and includes procedures and rules for audits and inspections of electronic voting machines. The Electoral Court will debut the UE2022, the new model of electronic voting machine, which began to be manufactured in May 2023;

electoral systems (complete – 99 kB) – includes rules for the case of changes in the composition of the Chamber of Deputies and the consequent recalculation of the time for electoral propaganda, the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Financing Fund.

general acts of the electoral process (complete – 613 kB) – suggests changes to preparatory acts, voting flow, counting, procedures related to totalization, diplomacy and post-election procedures related to the 2024 elections.

application registration (complete – 150 kB) – provides for the choice and registration of candidates for elections, specifically military candidates; includes gender proportionality as a legal obligation.

Special Application Financing Fund (complete – 95 ​​kB) – defines that the receipt of financial resources must be made available on the political party's national directory page on the internet, as well as the criteria for distributing these resources to their candidates.

accountability (complete – 153 kB) – provides for opening a bank account, returning funds and transferring balances.

electoral propaganda (complete – 147 kB) – provides for content boosting, transparency of platforms regarding values ​​and those responsible for payment; includes decision to remove content in case of disinformation that compromises the integrity of the electoral process; deals with the responsibility of fact-checking agencies that cooperate with the TSE; prohibits the use of fabricated or manipulated content; prohibits the promotion of negative propaganda, false data, fraudulent news or decontextualized information; prohibits the circulation of paid advertising from 48 hours before until 24 hours after the election; prohibits the sale of personal and sensitive databases.

representations and complaints (complete – 122 kB) – provides for representations, complaints and requests for the right of reply

electoral offenses (complete – 180 kB) – defines electoral offenses for the 2024 elections, such as conduct, collection and use of resources, fraud, corruption, abuse of power and dissemination of disinformation.

