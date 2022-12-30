This Friday (30.Dec.2022), in São Paulo, the death certificate of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, who died on Thursday (29.Dec.2022), was drawn up. The document indicates that the former player died at the age of 82 due to kidney and heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon cancer.

The certificate shows that Pelé died at 3:27 pm at the Albert Einstein hospital, where he had been hospitalized since November 29. Death was attested by doctors Cesar Martins and Juliana Barroso. Here’s the full of the death certificate (31 MB).

The Public Records Act of 1973 provides that this type of document must indicate the time, date and place of death of the person, as well as their personal information, such as marital status, names, first names, age, date of birth, profession, place of birth and residence of the parents.

The document brings in the additional notes the name of Sandra Regina, daughter of Pelé, who died in 2006, aged 42. She fought a legal battle against her father, asking that she be recognized as the daughter of the former player. Despite this, Regina’s children went to visit their grandfather in the hospital.

Pelé discovered the tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, after being hospitalized on August 31, 2021 for routine tests that had been postponed because of the pandemic.

Days later, on September 4, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor. That’s when he started chemotherapy.



Playback/Instagram In a hospital photo released in 2021, Pelé appears punching the air and celebrates recovery

During the period, Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, shared moments of the former player undergoing treatment. In a video, published in September 2021, Pelé appears smiling, exercising on an exercise bike and moving his arms. “Today was 2 steps forward!“, said.

Pelé’s state of health had international repercussions during the men’s soccer World Cup.

In Doha, Qatar, where the tournament was held, projections on a building honored the former player. The images show Pelé in contrast with the French striker Kylian Mbappé in two photos. In one, the Brazilian celebrates the 1st goal in the 4-1 victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final, supported by former right winger Jairzinho. On the other, from the back, he prints the classic number 10 shirt from the period in which he played for the Brazilian national team.

The players of the Brazilian national team also paid tribute to the “King of Football” in an extended banner after the 4-1 victory over the South Korea team on December 5, for the round of 16.

In addition, the Brazilian fans present at the match displayed a special flag with the image and name of the football idol, at 10 minutes of the 1st half. Pelé’s name was also chanted at the moment when Neymar was preparing to take the penalty that marked the 2nd goal for the selection.