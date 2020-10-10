Several news channels were accused of tampering with the Television Rating Points (TRPs) by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. Police claimed that they busted the TRP manipulation racket following an investigation launched following a complaint from TV audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “Republic TV and two other local Mumbai channels have been found guilty of manipulating important data.” Let us tell you that the popularity of TV channels is known through TRP.

Let’s look at the TRP case so far:

>> Rating agency Hansa Services Pvt Ltd, a contractor of BARC, which works under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police alleging that some TV channels are tampering with TRPs.

>> The complainant firm stated that the manipulated TRP ratings led to the wrong target audience for advertisers. TRP manipulation figures led to a loss of hundreds of crores of rupees.

>> The two TV channel owners were arrested by the Mumbai Police and the directors of the third channel- Republic TV were investigated by the promoters.

>> Republic TV’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Madison World’s founder, chairman and managing director, Sam Balsara, and IPG Mediabrands CEO, Shashi Sinha, were called by the police on Friday for questioning. Sinha and Balsara, both top media planners and buyers, have likely been called experts.

>> A former officer of Hansa Research, responsible for running BARC’s Audience Measurement Service, was arrested on Thursday, police said. 20 lakh rupees were recovered from his residence. Three others, including two owners of small local channels, were also arrested.

>> The people arrested on interrogation said that they were paid between 400 and 500 rupees per month by some channels to keep their channels running.

>> Mumbai Police Commissioner said that people unfamiliar with English were also found watching English channels on television sets.

>> Republic TV issued a statement saying, “Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations on Republic TV as we questioned him in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case.” Channel owner Arnab Goswami also said that he would take legal action against Singh.

>> Republic also showed a copy of the FIR on its channel, in which India Today TV is named and not Republic TV. According to the channel, it is being targeted to pursue the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.