Planalto wants diversity in the commission with combative allies; acronyms negotiate nominations and try to reach an agreement for the presidency

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) outlined the ideal profile that he expects from allies that are members of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the acts of the 8th of January. The focus is on diversity in composition. Planalto wants to give preference to congressmen with media visibility, combative positions and experience in the Legislative.

Politicians with this profile, in general, have reach and repercussions on social networks, where the government and opposition must dispute which narrative will prevail. Another strategy is also to include evangelical politicians who defend more progressive agendas and who can pierce the bubble on the left.

Party leaders have already begun to define the members of the CPMI. For the presidency and the rapporteurship, the largest blocks of the Chamber and the Senate are trying to reach an agreement. the deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) is the main candidate for the presidency.

The deputy from União Brasil is the favorite to command the CPMI with the withdrawal of Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) to run for office. The leader of the PP in the Chamber said that, despite having received support, he could not assume “mission of this size” since the commission must demand “exclusive dedication”.

The commission should be installed next week. There will be 16 deputies and 16 titular senators with an equal number of substitutes. Following the line expected by the government, the PDT decided to nominate the deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG), one of two transgender congressional representatives. Among those quoted with the profile expected by the Executive, is also the deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ).

The request for the creation of the CPMI was read out on Wednesday (April 26) in a session of Congress. The acronyms should close the nominations next week. Several deputies want to compose the group and, therefore, Planalto preferred to define an ideal profile instead of indicating names.

The federation formed by PT, PC do B and PV must indicate Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) and Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), but the deputy Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) also put its name in the running.

In the Senate, the opposition will bet on the name of great popularity on social networks. The Republicans indicated Damares Alves (DF) to be holder and Cleitinho (MG) as an alternate. The PL must have two vacancies for starters and two vacancies for substitutes. Consider nominating senators Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ), Jorge Seif (SC), Rogerio Marinho (RN) and great malta (ES).

To repeat the assiduous performance of the Pandemic CPI, the leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), should also compose the commission. He changed party bloc to “to fill” the PT group and win one more chair in favor of the government in the collegiate.

The only representative of the Network in the House, the senator was previously part of the largest block formed with the MDB, but changed to the agglutination with PT, PSB and PSD.

In addition to Randolfe, the hard core of the Covid CPI should also be called upon to join the new investigation commission. Today members of the base of the government, the senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) must also be indicated.

In the House, the mayor’s superblock, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), should have 5 members, but all the names have not yet been defined. In addition to Arthur Maia and Duda Salabert, from the group, the deputy’s nomination has already been defined duarte (PSB-MA).

The 2nd largest block in the House, which includes MDB, PSD, Republicans, Podemos and PSD, should be entitled to 4 seats. Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA) and Rodrigo Gambale (Podemos-SP) will be indicated.