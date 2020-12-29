WhatsApp brings new and immense features for its users on the day. With these features of WhatsApp, users get better and fun chatting experience. Special features keep coming not only for WhatsApp but also for the web version. Today we are telling you about a special feature of WhatsApp web, so that you can read the mage on WhatsApp without opening the chat. That is, if you do not want to let the sender of the message know that you have read the message and want to read the message today, then you can adopt this big trick. Let us know what you need to do for this.

WhatsApp Web Read message without opening chat in

For this, first you have to connect WhatsApp to the web from your mobile. For this, open WhatsApp in the phone and click on the three dots provided in the side there.

Now you will get the option of WhatsApp Web. Now scan the QR Code given in WhatsApp Web from mobile. After this, your WhatsApp account will open on the desktop.

After WhatsApp Web is open, if you have any message, then place cursor on that chat. After which the entire message will show and you will be able to read the message without opening the chat.

In this way, the sender of the message will not even know and you will read the message.

Let us tell you that on WhatsApp people chat with every kind of person, in such a situation we often join a particular group but do not want to join the chat. We want to read the message but do not want to show anyone that we have read its message. This is a very useful feature for such people. Apart from this, many features have been included recently from WhatsApp to Autodilite to WhatsApp Payment and new wallpapers. This has made it very easy for users to chat.