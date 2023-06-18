The retailer’s president, Leonardo Coelho Pereira accuses former directors of hiding the company’s real financial result

Last week, Leonardo Coelho Pereira’s participation in the CPI of Americanas, in the Chamber, gave new impetus to the commission’s investigations into the retailer’s billionaire shortfall. Pereira is the company’s president and presented e-mails and internal documents in his statement which, according to him, prove that there was “fraud” in financial results.

The CEO of Americanas declared to the CPI that the company’s profit was artificially increased. The objective, according to Pereira, was to hide the company’s financial result. “The Americanas fraud is a result fraud”, he said. read the full (4 MB) of the slides presented by Pereira in the committee.

The documents disclosed in the committee have a column called “internal view”, which shows a loss of R$ 733 million. In the “council view” column, there is a profit statement of R$ 2.8 billion.

The company’s CEO also presented what would be forged signatures on drawn risk letters. Drawee risk is a type of anticipation of receivables carried out by companies.

Pereira also showed an exchange of messages from former director Timotheo Barros. “We cannot show the board and the market anything above R$3 billion. It will be sudden death”said the text.

Pereira showed an exchange of e-mails that indicate that there was an alignment of the board in the formulation of responses to questions from the audit committee.

The next CPI meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (June 20, 2023). The board will vote on requests. One of them is for the company to deliver the preliminary report based on the material fact disclosed by Americanas that mentions fraud. To the CPI, Pereira said that the retailer would provide the report.

The president of Americanas declared that banks, such as Itaú and Santander, agreed to modify drawn risk letters to mitigate the retailer’s debt situation. “I can say that the documents show an exchange of information between the banks and people inside the company, driven by people from the company. The mentioned banks agree to soften the wording of the letter”he stated.

The slides show in one of the emails that the then CFO Fábio Abrate celebrated on September 19, 2017 the acceptance, by Itaú, of a letter with explanations on financial statements that hid accounting results.

Another request that can be placed on the agenda of the meeting, presented by the deputies Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS) and Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ), calls for the summoning of the presidents of Itaú and Santander banks.

The Americanas CPI was installed on May 17. In January, the company reported inconsistencies in accounting entries of around BRL 20 billion and declared BRL 40 billion in debt. Americanas has been in judicial recovery since then.

OTHER SIDE

Itaú Unibanco stated in a note sent to the Power360 at 9:12 pm on Tuesday (13.jun.2023) that the circularization letters brought, until 2017, the “full balance of prepayment operations contracted by suppliers”calls from “risk drawn”. It stated that, in 2018, after market analysis, the document was restricted to “reflect only operations contracted directly by Americanas, excluding the balance of prepayment of receivables issued against Americanas, allowing auditing companies to know their existence and question their balance, if necessary”. Finally, he said that the bank “reinforces that the preparation of financial statements is the sole responsibility of the company and its managers”.

Read the full note:

“Itaú Unibanco clarifies that the circularization letters, which are an instrument to support the audit work, until 2017 brought the full balance of the advance operations contracted by suppliers, called “withdrawal risk”. As of 2018, after market discussions, the circularization letter was restricted to reflect only operations contracted directly by Americanas, excluding the balance of advance operations contracted by suppliers. On the other hand, as a measure of transparency, a paragraph was added that warned against carrying out prepayment of receivables issued against Americanas, allowing auditing companies to become aware of their existence and question their balance, if necessary. Itaú emphasizes that the preparation of the financial statements is the sole responsibility of the company and its managers. It is frivolous to attribute to third parties the responsibility for the fraud, confessed by the company to the market today”.