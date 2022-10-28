On March 12 the main opposition party in Parliament, the Democratic Party, will go to the primaries: to lead it until that day Enrico Letta, who spoke to the management photographing the current political situation and attacking a part of the parliamentary arch that does not fall in the majority coalition but is – according to him – more focused on fleasing other oppositions than on the government. “There is part of the opposition that has moved the tents alongside the majority, waiting to replace part of the majority, that opposition that has nothing in opposition. It has already been understood. I believe that anyone who spends three quarters of the time speaking badly and opposing the opposition is a crutch to the majority ”.

The reference is likely to be to the Third Pole of Renzi and Calenda, considered too soft towards the executive. “We are always available to coordinate with the other oppositions, we are not willing to be fooled by other oppositions and chasing those who have other agendas”, added Letta, who is categorical on Meloni: “He wasted no time on information on which he intends to move, all indications that bring the hands back “. Critical both towards the decision to raise the ceiling on cash (“it helps one part of the country to the detriment of the other, which helps those who can escape against the interests of those who do not want and cannot escape”), and towards the announcement of removal of all anti-Covid measures (“a message of ‘free all’ which is very wrong and seems only a settling of scores on the past”).

On the day of the centenary of Benito Mussolini’s march on Rome, the secretary of the Democratic Party was keen to reiterate: “The no to fascism for us is a constitutive element of our politics, to relaunch the role of democracy in the country. We are trying to do everything to make this work successful, useful and important for the history of Italy today ”.