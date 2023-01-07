Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) took office as President of the Republic on January 1, 2023. In one week as Chief Executive, Lula has already edited a series of decrees and normative acts published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union).

As he said in his inauguration speech, in which he stated that he would revoke the former president’s decree Jair Bolsonaro (PL) which makes access to weapons and ammunition more flexible, the PT revoked this and at least 6 measures of the previous government.

THE Power360 prepared a list of Lula’s main measures during his first week in office. Read below:

Weapons

Lula signed a decree that begins the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy. In practice, the measure reduces access to weapons and ammunition. Here’s the full (174 KB) published in the edition of Monday (2.Jan.2023) of GIVE.

The decree suspends the registration of new weapons for restricted use by CACs (Hunters, Shooters and Collectors) and also interrupts the authorizations of new shooting clubs.

Environment

The president signed a decree that “reestablishes” the fight against deforestation in the Amazon and in Brazilian biomes. The measure gives prominence to the IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in policies to combat environmental crime. Here’s the full (151 KB) of the decree published in the GIVE.

In dispatch (full – 59 KB), Lula ordered the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change to present, within 45 days, a proposal for a new regulation for the conama (National Council for the Environment).

A decree (full – 94 KB) also changes the rules of the Amazon Fund, revoking changes made by Bolsonaro. The text gives the Ministry of the Environment the power to stipulate resources for fundraising, restores the Technical Committee of the Fund and the Guiding Committee. The document was signed by Lula, and by the ministers of the Environment, Marina Silva, and of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

Another decree revokes measures by the Bolsonaro government that instituted illegal mining in the Amazon, indigenous lands and environmental protection areas.

On January 1, Lula also signed a decree increasing from 20% to 50% the share that will go to the National Environmental Fund of environmental fines imposed by the Union and changed the rules for sanctions in the area, tightening the rules.

children with disabilities

The PT also revoked the National Policy on Special Education, which separated children with disabilities from others. The program was suspended by the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The measure was signed by Lula and by the ministers of Education, Camilo Santana, and of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida. Here’s the full (67 KB).

Taxes

Lula also revoked the Bolsonaro government’s decree that established the rates of PIS (Social Integration Program)/Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets) and Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) on revenues of legal entities subject to the regime of non-cumulative verification – usually adopted by large companies.

The dispatch was published in an extra edition of the GIVE on Sunday (2.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the document (69 KB).

In addition, the President even revoked decree that established a 50% discount for the rates of the Additional Freight for the Renewal of the Merchant Marine. It also withdrew tax breaks for the semiconductor sector.

Brazil Aid

The Lula government also edited an MP (Provisional Measure) that makes it possible to pay R$ 600 of Aid Brazil. The measure was published on Monday in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union.

The measure signed by the president also includes the payment of the Gas Aid for Brazilians. The value of the benefit corresponds to an additional 50% of the average reference price of a 13 kg gas cylinder.

Petrobras and Correios

Lula signed a decree to revoke the privatizations of 8 state-owned companies, including Petrobras it’s the Mail. The decision was made official in an extra edition of the GIVE on January 1, 2023. Here’s the full of the dispatch (53 KB).

The decree also contemplates the refineries for sale by Petrobras, in addition to the privatization process of Dataprev (Social Security Technology and Information Company) in the PPI (Investment Partnerships Program). In the case of Petrobras, the intention now is to suspend processes at an early stage and reassess divestments.

Here is the complete list:

Brazilian Company of Posts and Telegraphs;

EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação);

Dataprev (Social Security Technology and Information Company);

Nuclep (Nuclebrás Equipamentos Pesados ​​SA);

Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service);

warehouses and property owned by the conab (National Supply Company);

Petrobras;

PPSA (Pre-Sal Petróleo SA).

Part of the companies mentioned were included in the PPI portfolio at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in 2019.

The measure was already mentioned by Lula since the election campaign. On December 13, already in the transition of government, he said that privatizations will end in Brazil during his administration. He declared that foreigners are welcome, but not to buy Brazilian state-owned companies.

Health

Lula also extinguished Funasa (National Health Foundation) by signing MP 1,156 of 2023, transferring its powers to the Ministries of Health and Cities. Here’s the full (875 KB).

The measure, which determines that the Ministry of Management will lead the absorption of the structure, was signed by Lula and the Ministers of Health, Nísia Trindade, Management, Esther Dweck, and Cities, Jader Filho.