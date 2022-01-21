Martina Santandrea, bronze medalist in Tokyo with the blue rhythms, tells us about her training and her food routine: “The sneakiness we allow ourselves? Ice cream, let’s go crazy”

Martina Procaccini

Martina Santandrea is an Italian gymnast and is part of the National Rhythmic Gymnastics of Italy. Very young (class ’99), however, his palmarès is already varied and rich. The latest on the board is a bronze won together with the Farfalle, a Tokyo. That medal, which reached the end of the Olympic Games, had marked a double record: the absolute record for the number of medals won in an edition of the games (theirs was the 40th) and the conquest of at least one podium per day by the athletes. Italians.

“It was a crazy day. We woke up in the morning with adrenaline and anxiety – recalls Martina -. Then we began to feel the weight of responsibility. Finally, after the podium, we went to sleep with happiness on us” … See also Dakar 2022 | Eugenio Amos must also give up due to Covid

But what is behind the successes of this magnitude? Passion, dedication and a lot of sacrifice. And to tell us about it is Martina herself: “The career of gymnasts starts at a very young age and ends early. The sacrifices began already in high school when I trained 6 hours a day after school. Today not much has changed, but they are well rewarded”.

What does your training involve?

“We do a double training session, morning and afternoon. In the morning we start by warming up with a jog and general muscle strengthening. Then follows a bit of ballet with a choreography and finally we dedicate ourselves to a tool, in the morning the five circles, also to understand and work on our difficulties. In the afternoon, instead, we warm up faster and then we dedicate ourselves to the other tool, the 3 tapes and two balls “.

In the face of such an intense workout, what does the blue butterfly’s food plan provide? See also Tigres makes final decision on the signing of Nino Mota

“A nutritionist helps us but then over time each one has learned to understand their needs. However we are athletes who must be long-limbed and light, with a defined muscle mass, but we don’t go hungry as you might think. On the contrary. Breakfast is light. because we start training very early but then for lunch we eat carbohydrates, a plate of pasta or sauce or with vegetables, followed by a fruit. In the evening, on the other hand, proteins associated with vegetables “.

So yes to carbohydrates

“Absolutely yes. In addition to satisfying energy needs, we digest them more easily. Better a plate of light pasta than a slice of meat”.

“We make snacks in the middle of the morning with a piece of Parmesan cheese or with a fruit. And then in the afternoon at the end of the workout, always with a fruit or yogurt.

Hydration is essential but it is also difficult to respect the guidelines “. See also The transfers so far from the MLS for the 2022 season

What is the snag that you allow yourself?

“On Saturday evening, since Sunday is a rest day, we allow ourselves a free dinner but the real trick for the whole team is the ice cream. We love it in an incredible way. During the week, however, if we really want sweet, we eat a piece of dark chocolate after lunch “.

So this is the regime to be as light as Butterflies and fly to the next Olympics, your next goal.

“Of course. Already the World Cup in mid-September will qualify for Paris 2024. The top 3 qualify for the Games.

But first we have at home, in Pesaro, the World Championships and then the European Championships in mid-June “.