Flight 2283 crash killed 61 people in Vinhedo, in the interior of SP; Cenipa recovered black box

The crash of a Voepass ATR 72-500 model plane killed 61 people in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday (9.Aug.2024). The turboprop had taken off from the city of Cascavel (PR) towards Guarulhos (SP).

It is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

THE Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) is investigating the causes of the accident. In an interview with journalists, the head of the agency, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, stated that the black boxes with the voice and flight data were recovered. The information is essential to understanding what happened.

THE Poder360 prepared infographics about the air disaster – read below.

What is known about the plane



Israel Medeiros/Poder360 – 24.Sep.2022 Voepass (formerly Passaredo) has an agreement to transport passengers from large companies such as Gol in the interior of the country; in the photo, an ATR 72-500 plane, similar to the one that crashed in Vinhedo (SP)

airplane model – ATR 72-500;

– ATR 72-500; situation – regular (the maintenance certificate was up to date and valid until June 2026);

– regular (the maintenance certificate was up to date and valid until June 2026); year of manufacture – 2010;

– 2010; manufacturer – Regional Transport Aircraft (joint venture from the French Airbus and the Italian Leonardo);

– Regional Transport Aircraft (joint venture from the French Airbus and the Italian Leonardo); carrying capacity – 68 passengers and 5 crew members;

– 68 passengers and 5 crew members; flight autonomy – 1,324 km;

– 1,324 km; maximum load it can carry (passengers + luggage) – 7 tons;

– 7 tons; cruising speed – 511 km/h;

– 511 km/h; length – 27 meters;

– 27 meters; wingspan – 27 meters.

What is known about Voepass flight 2283



Reproduction/GloboNews – 9.Aug.2024 Aerial image shows plane completely destroyed on the ground

origin of flight 2283 – took off from Cascavel (PR), at 11:56 am (Brasília time) on August 9;

– took off from Cascavel (PR), at 11:56 am (Brasília time) on August 9; destination of flight 2283 – would go to Guarulhos (SP);

– would go to Guarulhos (SP); where it fell – Vinhedo (SP), a city approximately 70 km northwest of the capital of São Paulo and with 76,540 inhabitants;

– Vinhedo (SP), a city approximately 70 km northwest of the capital of São Paulo and with 76,540 inhabitants; exact location of the fall – Recanto Florido condominium, in the Capela neighborhood;

– Recanto Florido condominium, in the Capela neighborhood; exact time of fall – 1:22 pm (Brasília time) on August 9;

– 1:22 pm (Brasília time) on August 9; how many were on board – 61 people (4 crew and 57 passengers);

– 61 people (4 crew and 57 passengers); fall into a tailspin – images circulating on social media show the moment when the plane completely loses lift and begins to spin around its own axis until it falls to the ground.

Data collected by Flight Radara website that tracks flights, shows that Flight 2283 began losing altitude at 1:21 p.m. In just 1 minute, the plane plummeted. The ATR 72-500 disappeared from radar at 1:22 p.m.

Watch the videos of the fall (5min58s):

What is known about what may have happened

Cenipa will analyze the voice data of the pilot and co-pilot and the flight, such as speed and altitude, to produce a detailed report on the accident. The conclusion of the case could take months to be reached.

Reports from pilots who flew in the same region and available data on weather conditions at the time of the accident indicate that the Voepass aircraft passed through an area with a severe icing warning.

Voepass told journalists on Friday night (August 9) that ATR planes have a “slightly greater sensitivity to the ice situation”but it is still too early to make any connection. The company’s CEO, Eduardo Busch, and the director of operations, Marcel Moura, stated that the model that crashed was in “perfect flight conditions”.

Find out more in the infographic below:

What the Brazilian authorities said