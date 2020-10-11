27 days after the incident and 11 days after the recommendation of the Yogi government, the CBI registered an FIR in the Hathras incident and started an investigation. The Hathras incident in which the issues of women safety, Dalit oppression, policeman arbitrariness were stirring the fire of politics in the politics of Uttar Pradesh, I am now responsible for the investigation of the Hathras case with the agency on which the government also trusts, As well as the court.

The incident of assault and gang-rape of a young woman in Bulgadhi village of Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras at around 9:30 am on September 14 suddenly caught fire when the victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi 14 days later. He died during treatment on 29 September. Politics became alive as soon as the victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. All political parties, including Congress, Bhim Army, women’s organizations began to surround the government of Uttar Pradesh in the name of women safety and Dalit oppression. The four accused named belonged to the Thakur fraternity, so the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh was also accused of being racist.

CBI probe recommended on October 3

When the victim’s body reached Hathras from Delhi, the funeral was done without taking the family with them in the presence of the police at midnight. After the incident on September 30, the commotion started increasing, the government constituted an SIT to investigate. On October 3, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi Hathras reached out to meet the victim’s family. Both officers reached Lucknow from Hathras. Reported to the government. A CBI inquiry has been recommended by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Section of gangrape in CBI FIR

On October 3, the DoPT issued a notification on October 10 following a recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. On getting approval from the DoPT, in the first hour of October 11, at 12:32 pm, the CBI’s Ghaziabad unit’s Anti Corruption Branch registered an FIR. In the CBI FIR, sections of murder, attempt to murder, gangrape, SC-ST Act have been imposed.

In the FIR registered in the Anti Corruption Branch police station of the CBI’s Ghaziabad unit, the first FIR lodged by the victim’s brother has been made on the basis. On September 14, at Chandpa police station in Hathras, the victim’s brother filed an FIR against the main accused Sandeep Singh on the 136/20 crime number named. The CBI has started the investigation of this crime number by making the FIR its base. CBI Deputy SP Seema Pahuja will investigate the entire matter.

Investigation will not be easy for CBI

The path will not be easy for the CBI investigating the Hathras incident. While the alleged gangrape and murder scene in this case is not safe due to the movement of people, there is no body of the victim to confirm the gang rape and beaten up. In such a situation, the statement and report of the doctor and the post mortem panel from the local doctor of CHC to JN Medical College of Aligarh and then the doctors of Sub Safdarjung Hospital will be important in front of the CBI.

The biggest hurdle can come in front of the investigating agency from the victim’s family, because the victim’s family did not want a CBI inquiry. While the entire family of all the 4 accused in jail had requested a CBI inquiry.

Mobile location will be the biggest basis for investigation

The conversation between these misdeeds on the mobile, mobile location of Sandeep Singh, the main accused for the CBI and the victim’s brother Sandeep, will prove to be an important clue for the CBI. When, when, where and how long the conversations took place with the mobile numbers recorded in the name of the victim’s family on the mobile of the main accused Sandeep, the CBI will investigate this matter in depth. Not only this, CDR and mobile location will be the most important link of this incident till 9.30 am on the day of the event i.e. 14 September. This call is through detail, where on one side the presence of three other accused along with the main accused Sandeep will be confirmed at the scene, on the other hand, when the accused reached the spot, when the call reached, the CBI will also bring it to the fore.

The accused party is already telling their sons innocent. The main accused Sandeep, in a letter sent to SP Hathras from jail, had already admitted that he had a life identity and friendship with the victim which was not acceptable to the victim’s family. He also went to meet the victim on the day of the incident but then came back.

The statement containing the victim’s video is also a clue

In the first FIR lodged by the victim’s family, the reference to the attempt to murder only by nominating Sandeep Singh, later mentioned the gangrape and other accused. Videos of two alleged statements made in front of the victim also made the case more complicated.

At present, after the registration of the CBI FIR in the Hathras incident, now the political parties as well as the accused and the victim’s family will also be confident of a fair investigation, on the other hand, the government will also be able to stand on all the allegations of bias.

