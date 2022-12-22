The Senate approved in the 1st round this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) the basic text of the PEC fura-teto without changing the version of the Chamber of Deputies, which reduced the validity of the proposal from 2 years to 1 year and reconfigured the distribution of binding individual amendments to the Budget.

The proposal authorizes the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), breaking the spending ceiling by around BRL 170 billion to fulfill campaign promises.

Read how each senator voted in the 1st round of the new vote on the ceiling-piercing PEC. Click on column headings to reorder.

Lula’s main promise is to maintain the payment of the Brazil Aid of R$600 -which, through a billmay once again be called Bolsa Família – and R$ 150 for beneficiary families with children up to 6 years old in 2023.

The text had 63 votes in favor and 11 against. It remains to analyze 1 highlight and vote in the 2nd round. At least 49 votes were needed for approval.

At the 1st shift in the Chamber, on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the score was 331 to 168. 2nd shiftalready in this 4th, there were 331 votes in favor and 163 against the PEC.

Read how each party voted in the 1st round of the new vote on the ceiling-piercing PEC. Click on column headings to reorder.