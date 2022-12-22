The Senate approved the ceiling-breaking PEC in 2 shifts this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) without changing the version of the Chamber of Deputies, which reduced the validity of the proposal from 2 years to 1 year and reconfigured the distribution of taxable individual amendments to the Budget.

The constitutional amendment authorizes the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva(PT), breaking the spending ceiling by around BRL 170 billion to fulfill campaign promises. With the approval of the 2 Houses of Congress, it goes to promulgation.

Lula’s main promise is to maintain the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of BRL 600 –which, through a bill, may once again be called Bolsa Família– and of BRL 150 for beneficiary families with children up to 6 years in 2023.

In the 1st round in the Senate, the text had 63 votes in favor and 11 against.

1 PSDB highlight that sought to transfer from the general rapporteur of the 2023 Budget was overthrown, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), to Lula’s transition team the power to allocate the R$9.85 billion slice of the total R$19.4 billion of the extinct rapporteur’s amendments.

In the 2nd round in the Senate, the score was also 63 senators in favor and 11 against.

In the 1st round in the Chamber, on Tuesday (20.Dec), the score was 331 to 168.

In the 2nd round, already in this 4th, there were 331 votes in favor and 163 against the PEC.

Read how each senator voted in the 2nd round of the new vote on the ceiling-hole PEC. Click on column headings to reorder.

Read how each party voted in the 2nd round of the new voting on the ceiling-piercing PEC. Click on column headings to reorder.