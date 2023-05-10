Text was approved at Casa Alta on this 3rd (May 9) by 43 votes to 23; now, it goes to President Lula’s sanction (PT)

The Federal Senate approved this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) the PL (bill) 1,825 of 2022, which establishes a new regulatory framework for the sport. The proposal was approved by 43 votes to 23 and goes to the approval of the President Lula (PT).

The project establishes the General Sports Law and regulates rules for issues involving the practice, such as crimes of racism and homophobia. It also typifies the crime of private corruption for sports leaders; the demand for women in management positions to release federal and lottery resources to clubs; and the equal award between genders.

The vote was postponed last week for the 4th time because there was no agreement to approve the text. Rapporteur in the Upper House, Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) said that the approval of the text “it was special for his mandate, but even more so for Brazilian sport.”

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), congratulated Leila for approving the text and said that “the senator’s emotion is also the emotion of all of us.”, referring to her Senate colleagues.