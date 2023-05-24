Only the opposition benches, Novo and the Psol-Rede federation voted against; text was approved by 372 votes to 108

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) the main text of the new fiscal framework. The Complementary Bill 93 of 2023 passed by 372 votes in favor to 108 against with an abstention. Only the opposition benches, Novo and the Psol-Rede Federation advised against it.

The result shows the political strength and articulation capacity of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which committed to approving the text of the new fiscal rule with the government. On Wednesday (May 17, 2023) the Casa Baixa approved the urgency of speeding up the vote, which was carried out directly in plenary and without the need to be analyzed by a special committee.

Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) presented the 1st version of the report on May 15 in a meeting with party leaders. On the 3rd (May 23), it announced another version of the text with wording changes to make the proposal clearer.

