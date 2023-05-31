Only parties allied with the government voted against the project; text passed by 283 votes in favor and 155 against

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) Bill (Bill of Law) 490 of 2007, known as the time frame, by 283 favorable votes to 155 contrary votes and one abstention. Only the Psol-Rede, PT-PC, B-PV federations and the government leadership were against the text.

In conversation with journalists before the vote, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said that Congress seeks “demonstrate to the Supreme Court that it is treating the matter [do marco temporal] with responsibility”. The governing base, in turn, was against the approval of the text. The leader of the government in the Lower House, deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), said on Tuesday (May 30) that the governing group tried to negotiate to postpone the vote on the project.

On Wednesday (May 24), the Casa Baixa approved, by 324 votes to 131, the urgency to vote on the text of the timeframe and other bills attached to it. The situation puts pressure on the STF (Federal Supreme Court), which has a judgment on the subject scheduled for June 7 of this year.

The text, defended by ruralists, establishes that only lands that were traditionally occupied by indigenous peoples on the day of the enactment of the Federal Constitution, on October 5, 1988, can be demarcated.

Read how each party and deputy voted in the timeframe. Click on columns to reorder.