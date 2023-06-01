Text, which passed in the Chamber by 337 votes in favor and 125 against, should still be voted on in the Senate on Thursday (June 1st)

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) the provisional measure 1,154 of 2023 which changes the organization of government ministries, by 337 votes in favor to 125 votes against with one abstention.

The MP now needs to be voted on in the Senate by Thursday (June 1) in order not to lose its validity. The Casa Alta has a plenary session scheduled for 10 am.

Only the opposition and the PL and Novo parties were against the text. In plenary, opposition deputies criticized the number of government ministries and the “swelling” of the public machine.

Shortly before the vote, PP, Republicans and União Brasil were still meeting with their benches to discuss how they would vote. The election was uncertain throughout the day, due to criticism from congressmen of the House in relation to the articulation of the government. In an interview, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) criticized Planalto’s performance in Congress.

On the morning of this 4th (May 31), Lira spoke by phone with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In the conversation, the President of the Lower House asked the Chief Executive for the Planalto to become more involved with the agenda of the Legislative.

On Wednesday (May 24), the mixed commission that analyzes the MP approved changes to the text presented by the rapporteur, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL). The report hollowed out the Ministries of Environment and Indigenous Peoples.

Bulhões withdrew the demarcations of indigenous lands from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, commanded by Sônia Guajajara. In the text, the attribution would pass to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, under the command of Flávio Dino.

