The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) the project that establishes new fiscal rules to control government spending. The deputies overturned an excerpt that would anticipate the possibility of additional credit and would open space for at least R$ 32 billion in spending in the Budget, outside the ceiling calculation. The amendment was overturned by 423 votes to 19 and 2 abstentions. Now, the new tax regime goes to sanction.

Only the federation formed by Psol and Rede advised against dropping the amendment. It was presented by the leader of the Government, Randolph Rodrigues (non-AP party) in the Senate vote. The removal of the section had already been signaled by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in event of PowerIdeas on Monday (21.Aug) and confirmed by the rapporteur of the landmark in the Chamber, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).

There was an agreement for the overthrow and, therefore, the federation bench formed by PT, PC do B and PV advised to reject the amendment. Without the change made in the Senate, it will be necessary for the government to negotiate the license to spend more annually on the LDO project (Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias), which needs to be approved every year.

The fiscal milestone had been approved by the Chamber on May 24 of this year. The Senate approved the project on June 21, but with changes to the rule and the text had to return to the Lower House.

By 379 to 64 votes, the deputies decided to keep Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals) and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District outside the spending ceiling, according to the text of the rapporteur Cláudio Cajado.

