Di Maio at the crossroads, the minister’s anger: “So you unleash me against my men”

Luigi Di Maio risks being left with the match in hand. The agreement between Pd And Action in fact he put the foreign minister in front of a crossroads. Accept the “right of tribune“that offered him Read or try to climb the polls with “Civic commitment“, estimated at around 1% (3% is needed to enter Parliament). Di Maio – reads the newspaper – he had already accepted Enrico Letta’s offer for the candidacy from outside in the list of the Democratic Party, destroying the Civic Commitment project. But he had a place a condition: the news had to be made public alone 48 hours before of the presentation of the lists. So as not to allow time for his parliamentarians to vent fears and discontent. The foreign minister wanted to take his troops against time and say yes to the offer of three armored posts in the dem list.

That “pact” between Di Maio and Letta – continues il Giornale – included the right to stand in the dem lists also for two other loyalists: Vincenzo Spadafora and Laura Castles. To blow up the agreement were precisely Calenda And Read that Tuesday, at the end of the meeting that sanctioned the agreement between the Democratic Party and Action. To tell the newspaper the background is a loyal foreign minister who traces the excited hours of Tuesday and the phone call of Di Maio to Read: “So you unleash me against the parliamentarians. I can’t stand 20 days, step like the traitor. I can’t accept. ”Now the minister is at a crossroads.

