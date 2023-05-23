According to TRF-4, the judge would have called João Eduardo Malucelli, the son of a judge at the Court, in a threatening tone.

The judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, Eduardo Appio, was removed from office on Monday (May 22, 2023) after a decision by the TRF-4 Council (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region). The magistrate was accused of threatening João Eduardo Malucelli, son of the federal judge of the 2nd Instance Marcelo Malucelli and partner of the office of the senator and former judge Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

The entirety of the phone call shows that an alleged employee of the TRF-4, in the health area, named Fernando Gonçalves Pinheiro, calls João Eduardo Malucelli on April 13, 2023. alleged court official says: “And are you sure you haven’t been up to anything?”.

Here is the evidence presented in the piece against Appio:

in one of the expedients to investigate the connection, it was verified that Appio accessed the judicial process twice at times close to the contact with João Eduardo Malucelli;

the previous day, April 12, the federal judge of the 2nd Instance Marcelo Malucelli had been rapporteur of the decision that determined the provision of partial corrections (correction of errors or abuses committed by judges) against Appio;

an expertise conducted by the PF (Federal Police) with the audio of the call “strongly corroborates the hypothesis” that the suspect interlocutor would be the judge.

On social networks, Fabio Wajngarten, advisor to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), published a video in which it shows the moment of the alleged employee’s connection to João Eduardo Malucelli.

Watch (3min53s):

Read the entire phone call between the alleged employee (voice 1) and João Eduardo Malucelli (voice 2):

Voice 1: “Fernando Gonçalves Pinheiro, you can, you can call here again, no, there is no problem. I just need eh… that you pass eh… the phone or pass the contact on to Dr. Marcelo Malucelli regarding the statements here from the Income Tax referring to the children, it’s a thing of the past, it’s a residue of the past, that he there is a credit that can be deducted from the income tax, it can be computed in favor”.

Voice 2: “’Um, I understand, but look at me, I’m sorry…”

Voice 1: (Incomprehensible)

Voice 2: “I’m sorry, you’re calling without caller ID, I ‘num’, ‘num’ I have no idea who, who it is”.

Voice 1: “’Ah, but the… the sir, it’s okay. But you are listed here as one of the children and your number is listed here. So we’re calling it.”

Voice 2: “’Hum, but like, I don’t eh… this story is really strange, you know? I’m sorry, with all due respect, but eh… if Marcelo…”

Voice 1: “How would I get your phone number here eh… it’s just a matter of Income Tax. Ah, if you want, I’ll call your father directly, no problem. [incompreensível]…”

Voice 2: (Incomprehensible)

Voice 1: “There’s no problem”.

Voice 2: “So, then I think you better do this, huh?”

Voice 1: “So I do this, I call your father directly and I do this, I just didn’t want to bother you, that here is your number, your name, your CPF and the issue of past medical expenses. The idea was not to bother. But if you prefer it that way, call… we’re only using a system here via Skype to save Federal Justice fees. No, there isn’t, there isn’t… if it doesn’t show up, that’s why. But I call him directly, there is no problem.”.

Voice 2: “Yes, yes, you called and said…”

Voice 1: (Incomprehensible)

Voice 2: “You called and said, I would like to speak with Marcelo Malucelli, now you are saying that it appears that I am a son. So, it’s kind of ambiguous, right? To the…”

Voice 1: “It’s the… the contact I have with, with, with Doctor Marcelo Malucelli must be an old contact, your phone number appears, so that’s why I read… we’re calling…”

Voice 2: “No, that number never belonged to Marcelo Malucelli, sir, forgive me. And also, like… I, it’s been a long time since I haven’t, I also don’t have any kind of cooperation agreement with the Federal Justice because of eh… server dependency. I’ve been of legal age for a while and I don’t have any health insurance”.

Voice 1: “No, yes, yes, but here… yes, yes, this is an old date, eh… you are 28 years old, this must have been done over 10 years ago, for sure, 10, 15 years ago. At least here the dates referred to here, 2001, 2002, this is old stuff”.

Voice 2: “Oh, that’s good then. So you get in touch with him, okay?”

Voice 1: “But if you prefer I call your father directly, I just wouldn’t want to bother him, that’s all.”

Voice 2: “Okay, sure. You can call then. Do whatever, whatever is best.”

Voice 1: “Then I will call, I say that I spoke with you, I say that I spoke with you and that you authorized me to call him, to bother him in court”.

Voice 2: “Oh, you can talk. Bother you! What is your name yourself? Fernando Pinheiro Gonçalves, right?”

Voice 1: “That”.

Voice 2: “Oh there”.

Voice 1: “You can, you can call here in the health sector that we are here”.

Voice 2: “Health Sector”.

Voice 1: (Incomprehensible)

Voice 2: “Health sector, Fernando Pinheiro Gonçalves. Are you sure that’s your name?”

Voice 1: “I am absolutely sure”

Voice 2: “It’s okay”

Voice 1: “And you are sure that, that you haven’t been up to anything?”

Voice 2: “Ah, now, that’s right. Ready?”

Voice 3: “My God! Li…”