The PL (Liberal Party) approved this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) the candidacy of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to run for re-election. The launch of the pure plate with General Braga Netto was held at the Ginásio do Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro. The event brought together approximately 10,000 people.

In addition to the president, who spoke for more than 1 hour, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro also spoke. The campaign team convinced Michelle, usually discreet at Presidential events, to speak out to appeal to a female audience. –where Bolsonaro is less attractive.

Michelle’s speech lasted just over 12 minutes. The first lady, an evangelical linked to the Baptist Church, focused her speech on showing the simplicity of the couple, the attack suffered by her husband in 2018 and her commitment as a devout Christian.

“When the Planalto closes, I enter with my intercessors and I pray in his chair and declare every day: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, be strong and courageous. Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid. He is a chosen one of God.” said Michelle.

Watch First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro’s speech (12min29s):

Or, if you prefer, read the full text:

“Thank you, thank you for caring, thank you all for being here. Thank you for the support, thank you for the prayers, thank you for all those who pray for us, for all those who think good things about us. God is very good and it hasn’t been easy really.

“We have here at a time where a movie is playing in our heads. It’s a very emotional moment, amen. A very emotional moment for all of us. And here I thank everyone present, thank all this strength, thank the production team that organized everything, that put accessibility for the deaf community, our interpreter Sérgio on the big screen. I love you, okay?

“Saying that it really isn’t an easy time to even talk. The energy is very good. We can feel the affection of each of you. They arrived here early to support us –4 am – to be supporting a project, a project of liberation for our nation.

“My dear ones, 4 years ago we went through this experience, and we had no idea what we would face. Amen. We had no idea what was to come. But, as I said yesterday, in Vitória, Espírito Santo, that when I arrived there at Santa Casa, that I saw my husband sitting there on that stretcher, disfigured, I looked at the ceiling of the hospital and said: the Lord has the control of all things. Not a hair on our head and a leaf fall from a tree without the Lord’s permission.

“If it’s for life, glory to God. But if it goes to death, glory to God. And at that moment, we lived every minute in dependence on God. Brothers, it was at the price of blood for us to be here. God, he loves this nation. This nation is blessed, this nation is prosperous, this nation is rich. She was just mismanaged. God loves this nation. God loves this nation. We learned to intercede for her. We learned to love our Brazil.

“With his campaign, patriotism was rescued, this flame was lit. Today we are proud to say that we are Brazilians. A holy land, a land chosen by God. And God has promises for Brazil, and all promises will be fulfilled. As long as this little knee exists, God’s promises will be fulfilled.

“And thank God, God has given wisdom, God has given discernment. Guys, I have been talking about God because he is our pillar, and without him we are nothing. I always talk to him, I always pray every Tuesday in his office when he leaves, when the Planalto closes, I go in with my intercessors and I pray in his chair and declare every day: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, be strong and courageous. Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid. He’s a chosen one of God, he’s a chosen one of God.

“This man has a pure, clean heart, besides being beautiful, right… but he is mine. And the most beautiful thing I see is that God has enabled him every day, and many times, dear ones, he sleeps in anguish, he lies down in anguish.

“And at dawn – he’s kind of clueless with a cell phone, okay – but when I see him watching there, listening to Paulinho Gogó, Ceará da Praça is Nossa, and I see him with that joy, that smile coming from inside I say ‘Glory bye’. He woke me up, I’m mad at him, but Glory to God.

“It’s not easy being on the other side. Reelection is not for a power project, as many think. It’s not for status because it’s very difficult to be on that side. The reelection is for a purpose of liberation, a purpose of healing for our Brazil. we declare that Brazil belongs to the Lord, happy is the nation whose God is the Lord, and the God is the God of Our Brazil. Hallelujah. Brothers, there are so many passages that speak of our nation, so many promises, and God speaks even more: “when a righteous man governs a nation, the people rejoice. But when the unjust rule, the people groan. And we believe it is a new moment for our nation.

“I as a Christian – and many here are – are in the same current, in the same alliance of intercession and prayer for the rulers. It doesn’t even take much, you just obey, obey the commandments of the Lord ‘pray for the instituted authorities, and everything will work out’.

“This is the moment that God has opened our eyes. I didn’t understand, dear ones. He, a rabble deputy, had no party, he had no money, but fair – and God loves justice and hates iniquity – I, a housewife who took care of our children for him to have peace to go every Tuesday to go to Brasília and return every Thursday to Rio and the Lord sees grace in us.

“It’s not easy. We went through an attack, it has sequelae to this day, I have an autoimmune disease, my daughter had panic disorder, our family is attacked, our father – a little over 1 years old – is attacked. Too much evil. They don’t want to see the good of our Brazil.

“They say he doesn’t like women. And he was the president in history who sanctioned the most laws for women, for the protection of women. Seventy laws, 70 protection laws for women. They say he doesn’t like women, but he sanctioned the law that gave mothers with children with microcephaly the right to receive the BPC. He is taking care of a mother woman. When he takes care of a rare child, he is taking care of a mother woman. When he takes water to the Northeast, he is taking care of the housewife mother, the mother who carries the bucket, the basin on her head to take care of her children.

“This is the president who doesn’t like women, who doesn’t like women. The difference is that he does, the difference is that he doesn’t want to promote himself. We don’t want to promote ourselves, we want to do it. We want to deliver. That’s our commitment since January 1, 2019: that we would work and leave no one behind. This is our job for our nation.

“It’s the new cycle, my dears, but I believe that God is for us, I believe that God is for our Brazil. I believe in liberation, I believe in salvation, I believe in healing, I believe in rescue and I believe that Brazil will be a barn of blessing for other nations. The words of the Lord will be fulfilled on this earth.

“Be strong, dear ones. Be strong and courageous. Do not deal with evil. This struggle is not against men and women, it is against powers and principalities. The word of the Lord will not return void. Thank you so much for the opportunity!”

Read more reports about the event: