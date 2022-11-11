World will begin on November 20; Brazilian team will enter the field on the 24th, against Serbia

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 20 at 1:00 pm ET. As tradition dictates, the owner of the house will open the tap. They will host Ecuador, in Group A, at the Al Bayt stadium. The World Cup final will be on December 18, at 12 pm, at the Lusail stadium.

The Brazilian team, which is in Group G, debuts in 24th of Novemberat 16h, in a game against Serbia.

In the group stage, Brazil will also play in:

28.nov , at 1 pm, against Switzerland; and

, at 1 pm, against Switzerland; and 2.tenat 16h, against Cameroon.

O Power 360 made a detailed schedule of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

CALLED

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, announced the 26 players called up on Monday (7.Nov.2022). This year, 3 more names are allowed than in previous years.

Read who are the players selected by Tite:

GOALKEEPERS

Allison (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palms)

DEFENDERS

Bremer (Juventus)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

RIGHT SIDE

Daniel Alves (Pumas Unam)

Danilo (Juventus)

LEFT SIDE

Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

SOCKS

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

ATTACKS

Antony (Manchester United)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedro (Flemish)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Watch the call (1h19min):