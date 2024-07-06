The government’s original draft for Complementary Law 68 and the substitute text were placed side by side with all amended items marked

The GT (working group) to analyze the main text of the tax reform regulation, the PLP (complete bill) 68 of 2024presented a substitute on Thursday (4.Jul.2024). O Poder360 placed the original document, delivered by the Ministry of Finance to the Chamber on April 24, next to the substitute drafted by the deputies and made a comparison with all the changed items.

The changes can be read here (PDF – 5 MB). The altered sections in the initial text are highlighted in red and the substitutions inserted by congressmen are highlighted in blue -as the image below.

Among the main changes is the inclusion of electric cars, bets and gambling in the Selective Tax, also called the “sin tax”. Also noteworthy is the exemption of sanitary pads and other basic health services.

The deputies wanted to exclude meat from taxation. However, the intention did not advance in the WG. The 60% reduction in the standard tax rate remained, as proposed by the government since the submission of PLP 68.

The section has no consensus within the Chamber and may be changed. This Friday (5 July), the FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture) said that it will work to include animal proteins in the exemption.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that deputies should vote on the text next week.