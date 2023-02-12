Unidentified objects were shot down in the airspace of the 2 countries in the last few days; China monitors another possible case

After killing one China’s Alleged Spy Balloon in the last week, the U.S announced on Friday (10.Feb.2023) the downing of a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) that was flying over Alaskan airspace. The occurrence was followed by a new downfall near the region on Saturday (Feb 11), this time in the territory of Canada.

This Sunday (Feb 12), authorities in the province of Shandong, in China, reported the sighting of another unidentified object flying over the sea coast of Rizhao, in the east of the country. The Chinese government is preparing to shoot down the UFO and has issued a warning to fishermen in the area, according to the Chinese state-run newspaper. Global Times in your profile on twitter.

Although typically associated with a craft of extraterrestrial origin in popular language, a UFO (or UFO) defines any flying object that cannot be immediately identified, which includes weather balloons, military aircraft, private vehicles or natural phenomena.

None of the objects monitored in recent days has had its authorship identified so far by governments.

The downing of the Chinese balloon on Feb. 4 triggered a new wave of diplomatic tension between the US and China. The White House accuses the Chinese government of invading the country’s airspace for espionage purposes. China claims the object is used for meteorological studies and had its trajectory altered by wind currents.

According to the US Pentagon, the balloon entered the country’s territory through Alaska and traveled a diagonal trajectory across the US at an altitude of 60,000 feet (about 18 km) until it was shot down on the coast of South Carolina.

Read the chronology of events

Thursday (Feb 2)

the Pentagon announces that it has detected a “Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon” over North American territory. The equipment was located in Montana, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are 3 silo fields that store US nuclear missiles. Here’s the full of the communiqué, in English ( 35 KB);

Friday (Feb 3)

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China issues a note ( full – 141 KB, in English) in which says the balloon It is “a civil airship” Chinese that deviated from its course because of the wind currents. According to the agency, it is a device “used for research purposes, mainly meteorological”. The country also regrets “unintentional entry” of equipment in US airspace;

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder talks about the manifestation of China during conversation with journalists. “The fact is, we know it’s a surveillance balloon and I can’t be more specific than that. We know that the balloon violated US airspace and international law, which is unacceptable.” he said.

in reaction, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancel a trip to Beijing. In a telephone conversation with the director of the Central Office of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, he says that the Asian country was “irresponsible” and that the episode was a “clear violation of US sovereignty and international law” .

Saturday (4.Feb)

the Pentagon says have identified another surveillance balloon that it would be flying over Latin America, but does not inform the exact location of the object;

Chinese balloon is shot down by the US off the coast of South Carolina by F-22 fighter jets. “After careful consideration, U.S. military commanders have determined the downing of the balloon [no mar] while on land it posed an undue risk to people over a wide area,” the Pentagon said in a statement ( full – 37 KB, in English).

after the overthrow, the Chinese foreign ministry says “strongly disapprove” the action and claims that the object did not pose a civil or military risk to the US . “The Chinese side has clearly asked the US side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner.” says the statement ( full – 155 KB, in English).



Playback/Twitter Alleged Chinese “spy” balloon flew over US territory for about 7 days before being shot down

Friday (10.Feb)

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder reports that the US shot down an unmanned aerial object flying over Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, at an altitude of 40,000 feet (about 12.2 km), which would represent a “reasonable threat to civil aviation safety” . The object would have been the size of a small car and had been identified by Norad (North American Aerospace Defense Command) the day before. Here is the statement ( full – 144 KB, in English).

Saturday (Feb 11)

After talking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden authorizes a joint operation to shoot down a UFO in Yukon, in northwest Canada, about 160 km from the border between the countries. The Canadian government has not released details about the object. Here’s the full from the Pentagon Communiqué (39 KB, in English).



Playback/Twitter – 11.Feb.2023 “I ordered the downing of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. Norad dropped the object over Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were engaged and a US F-22 successfully fired on the object,” Trudeau tweeted.

Sunday (Feb 12)

Chinese authorities report the sighting of a UFO flying over the sea near the city of Rizhao, in the eastern province of Shandong. The government would be preparing to take it down and would have recommended that fishermen in the region stay safe and away from the area where the object is to be shot down, according to the state-run Chinese newspaper. Global Times .