RIA Novosti: Poseidon reactors have been tested, their readiness for operation has been confirmed

The Poseidon reactor plants have passed bench tests, their safety and readiness for operation have been confirmed. This is reported RIA News citing a source in the military-industrial complex.

“The Poseidon reactors themselves are ready: they have been tested on stands, worked out, their performance and safety have been confirmed. They are ready to work for their intended purpose, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

Earlier, military expert Alexei Leonkov said that the enemy’s coastal infrastructure could become the main target for the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, which could cause a tsunami to destroy a small city.

In the publication of Popular Mechanics magazine, the Russian Poseidon torpedo was called the weapon of the apocalypse. It is assumed that each torpedo has a power of about two megatons.

In March, King’s College London security expert Rod Thornton suggested that the launch of Poseidon could create a wave that could wipe out London and cause casualties in the ports of the English Channel.