The booster dose is an additional dose of vaccination, which a person receives after completing the initial vaccination doses, and obtaining the initial immunity. The booster dose aims to re-expose the immune system to the antigen, to restore the strength of the immune response, after the immune memory has disappeared or faded completely over time. For example, it is recommended to take a booster dose every ten years against the tetanus microbe, which is the period of time during which it is believed that the passage of immune cells lose their memory, or are exposed to degradation and decay and then disappear.

This long-established and widely used medical concept, it seems, will be invoked and applied in the face of the Covid-19 virus. Dr. David Kessler, chief scientist of the current US President’s administration, said in a hearing before a committee of members of Congress last Thursday, saying: “We are currently planning a possible booster dose of the available vaccinations, if needed. Like other vaccinations, it may be preferable to receive an additional dose. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also stated that there are several ways to increase the effectiveness of vaccinations against Covid-19, the first of which is to develop a booster dose that supports and strengthens the vaccinations currently available and makes them more effective against all mutated versions of the virus. The other way is Development of booster doses directed against a specific version of the mutated versions, to be distributed in the countries and regions where this particular version is spread.

Indeed, companies that have received a permit for emergency use have begun to study the possibility of adding a third dose, such as Pfizer and its partner Biontech in conducting a study to demonstrate the safety and security of giving those who received two vaccinations a third dose, and the effectiveness of this dose against the mutated copies.

Likewise, the CEO of Johnson & Johnson announced that his company had already begun testing a booster dose. While Moderna announced that it had already produced an updated version of its vaccination, better able to counter the mutated version of the virus (B.1.351) that first appeared in the country of South Africa, and at the same time, tests began on volunteers to show whether it was a third dose, less The size and concentration of the first two doses, can increase the strength of the immune response against the virus.