A woman with a neurodegenerative disease can again stand and walk without passing out due to her blood pressure problems. Her spinal cord has been reactivated thanks to electrodes implanted directly into the nerves and which generate electrical impulses, regulating blood pressure. The exceptional result, published in the ‘New England journal of medicine’ – is due to a team of Swiss researchers led by neurosurgeon Jocelyne Bloch, from the University and University Hospital of Lausanne, and neurological researcher Grégoire Courtine, from Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne.

The 48-year-old suffers from multi-system atrophy (Ams), a chronic neurodegenerative disease with a fatal outcome and for which there is no cure until now. It manifests as orthostatic hypotension, which is a sharp drop in blood pressure when standing up or sitting down, leading to dizziness and loss of consciousness. The patient could not walk more than five meters without fainting. The therapy is based on the so-called epidural electrostimulation. Electrodes were inserted into the patient’s spine along with a special sensor that records her positions. If you sit up or stand up, a stimulation that regulates your blood pressure is activated.

After three months of rehabilitation, the woman managed to walk 250 meters with the help of a walker. The episodes of fainting in a sitting position also practically disappeared. The patient thus noted “a general improvement in her well-being”, the researchers write. Among other things, the new system allowed the woman to stop taking blood pressure medications. With stimulation the pressure is still not at perfect levels, but much better regulated. The patient lives in her home, assisted by her husband with the help of medical staff. “The research is promising – the experts underline – even if it is difficult to assess the risks of the necessary surgery and the long-term benefits of the treatment. This is why the procedure will continue to be tested with more patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and it is expected in the future. a broader clinical trial “.