DEttenhausen, south of Stuttgart, has only 5,500 inhabitants. Not enough for a rail connection, the Federal Railways said in 1966 and closed the line to Böblingen. Today that is no longer an argument. The connection was put back into operation in 1996 and, unlike 30 years before, the trains are now becoming increasingly full. When it opened, 2,500 passengers were expected per day, but after a year there were actually 5,100. There are now more than 10,000 passengers. The route reached its capacity limit and had to be expanded. A second track was added in sections and even an electric overhead line. A train now runs every 15 minutes during rush hour. Reactivation couldn't be any better.

Dyrk Scherff Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

There are several examples like the Schönbuchbahn in Germany. Since the railway reform in 1994, almost 1,000 kilometers of disused branch lines have been put back into operation, some of them cross-border to neighboring countries, and another 180 kilometers are under construction. A route in Baden-Württemberg and one in Bavaria are to be added in 2024. The reactivated routes have exceeded expectations. “There are significantly more passengers than originally predicted,” says Petra Strauss from the PTV Group, which advises districts and municipalities on such projects. And this at a time when rail is being criticized everywhere, especially on long-distance routes.