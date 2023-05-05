‘For me, Zelensky should have been at Remembrance Day too. Mrs Van der Plas of the BBB thinks this is inappropriate. What I find inappropriate is that part of her supporters hang the Dutch flag, for which many people have died, upside down’ and ‘D66 is taking a dangerous road with the plan for completed life. It reminds me of the film Soylent Green in which the elderly are allowed to take their own lives in an overcrowded world that is dying’: these are some of the reactions of readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 6 May. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #Zelenskys #visit #arrival #inappropriate #Inverted #flags #inappropriate