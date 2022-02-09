‘Our Ireen and all her gold medals from the Olympic Winter Games, wonderful’ and ‘It is incomprehensible how Marc Overmars has stooped so low to display such sexually transgressive behaviour’: these are some reactions to news topics that keep readers busy. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday 9 February. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

