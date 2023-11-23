‘The voter, who should have been listened to in order to temper the PVV’s gains, is always right, they say’ and ‘Dilan, why don’t you see any possibility of forming a coalition with the PVV? You hoisted Geert Wilders on the shield yourself’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Friday, November 24. You can submit your own response via [email protected].