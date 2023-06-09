‘It has now become a habit that a vote of no confidence has no consequences for a minister, such as Rutte. Tragically, it is no longer on the front page of the newspaper the next day’ and ‘Hopefully Marco van Basten’s letter will bring about change’: these are some reactions from readers in the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 10 June. You can send in your own response to [email protected].

