‘What excellent news that Frans Timmermans, with his international prestige, his strong dossier knowledge and his clear view of a better world, is prepared to step forward as leader of the PvdA/GroenLinks’ and ‘Horrible that there is a vice squad active in Iran at all. Women are once again the plaything of brainwashed, unscrupulous religious terrorists’: these are some of the reactions of readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 22 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].