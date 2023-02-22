‘Self-scan checkouts seem to encourage proletarian shopping. Personally, I still opt for one of the few cash registers that still has an employee behind it’ and ‘D66 is the party that is jointly responsible for the high energy tax, which leaves people out in the cold and bakeries have to close’: these are some of the reactions from readers at the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Thursday 23 February. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

