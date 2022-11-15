On Monday, images surfaced of people in shirts from Belgium and Argentina. However, they were not fans but migrant workers from Nepal and India hired by the organization’ and ‘Particularly the VVD, which betrays voters by denying their election program and their liberal principles, drives voters to the (extreme) right’: these are some of the reactions of readers at the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday, November 16. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #World #Cup #fine #Viva #Hollandia