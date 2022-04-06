‘Now let’s bomb a country and wipe out a population’ and ‘It seems that Hugo de Jonge feels he is above the law’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday 6 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

war crimes | Did Putin promise consequences?

‘The dark red colored earth in Butja says it all’ (AD 5-4). We made one big mistake. We should have told Putin straight away: invasion of Ukraine is war with Europe and the US. Now let’s bomb a country flat and wipe out a population. And cry ah and woe. Faas Groot, Den Hoorn

War Crimes II | Strong language should be put into action

‘Arrest Warrant Criminal Court any chance to arrest Putin’ (AD 5-4). The heartbreaking images in Boetsja are on almost everyone’s retina. The faithful, leashed dog in the gutter next to his shot owner is etched on almost everyone’s retina. That bum at the head of an elongated table in the Kremlin finds himself supported by nodding vassals, but any sane person knows he can’t avoid his final sentence. The firm language regularly used by government leaders towards Putin must now finally be translated into action.



Ad Kroon, Hantum See also An unemployed visitor with a knife attacked a Russian in a Moscow forest

Election Orban | He doesn’t think at all about the Russian violence of 1956

‘EU refuses to congratulate Orbán’ (AD 5-4). He wins the elections and immediately starts talking to the EU with strong language. This friend of Putin was not yet born in 1956 and does not remember anything about the misery that the Russians caused in Budapest. He also apparently does not know how Europe received the Hungarian refugees at the time. Within three weeks, Russian troops brutally crushed a popular uprising against the Stalinist regime. Then the Russians practiced this tactic. So they know how to do it, look at Syria, Georgia, Chechnya and now Ukraine. To stop the misery the Russians are causing there, we must continue to help. The EU and NATO must remain steadfast and strong. Hopefully I’m not the only one with a good memory. Jos Huibers, Utrecht

Column Debby Gerritsen | Smooth talk and he piles wrong on wrong

‘How long will Minister De Jonge enjoy looking at his reflection in the mirror?’ (Column 5-4). How long can Hugo de Jonge make mistakes and continue as minister? He seems to feel elevated above the law. This minister piles error upon error and keeps getting away with his smooth talk. His fat self (as Prime Minister Rutte once called it) stands in his way quite a bit. Mister De Jonge, please go do something else. See also Video: The painful farewell of a father and his daughter in Ukraine Arie van Reeuwijk





Column Debby Gerritsen II | Back in the dust? stop with big words

How long will Minister De Jonge enjoy looking at his reflection in the mirror, Debby Gerritsen wonders. And again the whole Sywert story gets a boost. And again Hugo de Jonge has to go through the dust. Let’s stop with big words in the newspaper. The world is on fire and Hugo de Jonge has to look at his reflection? There will be too few mirrors for anyone who has made bad decisions. And now please move on to the worrying order of the day! This will also require many mirrors afterwards. Truus Groothuis, Culemborg See also Medinsky blamed Ukraine for the bloodshed

Nature documentary | Go look in the Values ​​and you don’t actually see anything

‘A ditch is not inferior to a coral reef’ (AD 4-4). Ecologist and fish researcher Arthur de Bruin should take a look at the water quality in the Krimpenerwaard and Alblasserwaard. He will then be able to draw no other conclusion than that the water is murky and strange in color, barely visible aquatic plants. A film of this does not give a positive image, but unfortunately it is the reality. A. van de Werken, Krimpen aan de Lek





