regional government



The Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Francisco Álvarez, pointed out that “the unemployment data for the month of March in the Region, together with the increase in Social Security affiliation, keep us on the road to a gradual recovery, as long as the positive evolution of the pandemic continues ”.

Unemployment fell in March in the Region of Murcia by 1,857 people, 1.51% less compared to February, which places the total number of unemployed people at 121,473. This decrease is greater than that registered in the country as a whole, where unemployment fell 1.48%. For its part, Social Security affiliation increased by 4,986 workers this month, 0.84%, to stand at 598,935 affiliates. In the country as a whole, this increase has been 0.38%.

Croem



The Murcian employer Croem celebrated on Tuesday that nearly 2,000 people left the unemployment list last March in the Region of Murcia, which allows “A small truce to the Murcian labor market”. This month’s data had to do, above all, “the pull of the services sector with 1,702 fewer unemployed, compared to -49 in agriculture, -179 in industry, and -52 in construction,” reported sources from the employer’s association. Similarly, the affiliation data is also positive with increases both monthly and annually (+0.8 and + 1.4%, respectively, better than national figures), for a total of 598,985 affiliates.

Regarding contracts, these increased by + 5.7% compared to the national average (11.8%). “The measures to stimulate the economy and business activity, in parallel to the proper management of the health crisis, will mark the evolution of the data in the coming months,” they indicate from Croem.

CC OO



For Workers’ Commissions, the unemployment figures for the month of March «they are encouraging because they suppose an improvement that has a direct relation with the reduction of the restrictions, which indicates that once vaccination advances and the social health restriction decreases, the employment situation in our region will dramatically improve, which on the other hand responds to the government’s forecasts for the end of 2021 ».

CC OO ensures that this data cannot blur other essential objectives for workers such as wage improvements and labor market reform. Both, they point out, are closely related to collective bargaining, which must play a fundamental role in getting this autonomous community out of a situation of economic crisis in which it was established even before the pandemic. The union believes that it is time to unblock the collective bargaining of the agreements that is paralyzing the rise in salaries in the Region. For CC OO it is about simply respecting labor rights in this autonomous community. Something that, in the opinion of the Workers’ Commissions, should be the fundamental pillar of the economic recovery after the arrival of European funds.

UGT



For the General Union of Workers, the unemployment figures in the Region are positive, but «we must not forget that can be directly affected by the increase in infections and new restrictive measures, after these days of rest for Easter holidays ». UGT points out that “the restrictive measures must continue until reaching collective immunity, in order to avoid a fourth wave of infections that induces new stoppages of activity and puts more stress on the economy. These measures, which are undoubtedly harsh, are key if we are to reach the summer season with a minimum number of infections and an increasingly high percentage of vaccinations, in order to save the summer period, which is essential for the Spanish economy ”.

For this, the UGT considers it essential «to accompany the households and companies that are in worse situations in these difficulties, reinforcing and expanding the existing aid channels and leaving no one behind. The ERTE must continue as long as necessary, maintaining the income of people who have not been able to regain activity in their job.