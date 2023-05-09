‘Let people send their ballot papers to the Turkish embassy, ​​so that they can send all ballot papers to Turkey at once and we in the Netherlands will not be bothered by fights and riots, which the police even have to intervene’ and ‘Critical, realistic, nuanced , historical awareness and willingness to cooperate. What a refreshing and heartwarming sound from Roy Meijer, chairman of Nederlands Agrarisch Jongeren Kontakt’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Wednesday 10 May. You can send in your own response to [email protected]