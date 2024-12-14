THE world of politics and business was shocked this Saturday when the news of the death of the founder and owner of Mango, Isak Andic, in an accident while hiking was announced.

The leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, wrote on his official X account (formerly Twitter): “I regret the death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, a Spanish business group benchmark in the textile sector and fashion at an international level. “My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all the company’s workers.”

The Catalan regional president, Salvador Illa, has also shown his condolences for the businessman, who was 71 years old: “Dismayed by the loss of Isak Andic, committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world,” he wrote in X Illa.

The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, has expressed himself in similar terms: “Dismayed after learning of the death of the founder of Mango, Isak Andic. My condolences to his family and friends. a big loss for the Spanish business fabric”.

The CEO of Mango, Tony Ruizhas mourned the death of the company’s founder and has valued his legacy through a statement released this Saturday.

Ruiz thanked Andic for his work in the company and assured that “He has dedicated his life to the Mango projectleaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his commitment.

He has also said that his loss leaves, literally, a huge void, but that the entire Mango company is “his legacy and the testimony of his achievements.” Furthermore, he stated that he will ensure that Mango continues to be “the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud.”

For his part, the Business Circle has also spread its dismay at the death of Andic in

The business organization wanted to show its “deepest condolences” both the family and friends of the businessman. “Rest in peace,” they wrote.

The Catalan employers Promotion of Treball It has also demonstrated by the death of Andic, a “reference of the internationalization of Catalan fashion.” In a message on X, the employers’ association highlighted that Andic was “a businessman who “valued the country’s talent” and that he was, literally, a giant of the Catalan company.