The different parliamentary groups reacted to the third government report by the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Legislators from the local Congress participated, for a maximum of five minutes, to issue their positions on the development of public administration in the country’s capital.

Three years of managing problems: Citizen Association

Royfid Torres Gonzáles, from aCitizen parliamentary association, questioned the advances in security, the lack of water in the capital and the collapse of Line 12 of the Metro, among other issues.

“In these three years, the quality of life of citizens has not improved, (…) the city is not moving in an innovative direction and of rights. The balance has been three years of managing problems, not solving them.”

Handling the pandemic “has been exemplary”: Women Democrats

Legislator Elizabeth Mateos Hernández, from the Democratic Women parliamentary association, celebrated the handling of the pandemic in the capital, the care of minors orphaned by covid-19, the strengthening of public transport and attention to gender violence.

Regarding the management of the pandemic and vaccination, the deputy indicated that “it must be recognized that this process has been exemplary. 90 percent of adults over 18 have at least the first dose. “He added that”Attention has been given to women through 27 Lunas, units of attention and prevention of gender violence “.

“Very well done, Dr. Sheinbaum”: Green Party

Jesús Sesma Suárez, from the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, congratulated the head of government for his management at the head of the city in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis that it has caused, then, he indicated, he has the approval of 67.5 percent of the population.

There is government that has managed to keep all sectors of the economy active, that has managed to recover jobs lost during the pandemic. It is a government with important achievements in various areas that today allow us to say very well done, Dr. Sheinbaum, because it has not been easy to take these steps while perhaps going through the worst crisis in recent decades. “

“A year of progress”: PT

On the part of the Labor Party (PT), Deputy Circe Camacho Bastida indicated that Claudia Sheinbaum’s management during the pandemic has been one of learning to deal with the chaos, but being “a year full of progress, with the objective of preserving life and improving all areas “.

He highlighted the development of technologies that have facilitated processes related to the pandemic, such as the organization of vaccination sessions and detection of covid cases.

“We recognize the efforts and remind you that we will always be willing to bet on the establishment of the Fourth Transformation of this process, since the problems are so deep that they require root changes. This report is a letter of commitment that makes us walk the path so that Let’s all live better. “

PRD calls for political unity for the CdMx

Deputy Olivia Romana Sierra Bárcena, from the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), called for unity between different political forces in the capital for the citizens, while acknowledging the actions taken in the face of the pandemic, such as the reopening of restaurants and granting of resources.

“Doctor, rest assured that in us you will find a critical, responsible and independent opposition. From this congress we will accompany and promote the initiatives that give the city government the tools for the development of citizenship.”

News in development. Stay connected on the Millennium multiplatform to keep up to date with the last minute on this information. Also follow us on our social networks, where we will take you minute by minute: https://www.facebook.com/MilenioDiario/ and https://twitter.com/milenio

ROA