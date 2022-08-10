‘Let’s turn it around: for very strenuous work, catering employees get very little salary’ and ‘When will Amnesty International start an investigation into deliberate shelling of civilian targets by the Russians?’ These are some of the reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday 10 August. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

