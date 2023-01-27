The reactions to the resignation of Yolanda Muñoz as president of the Cartagena Port Authority, due to political and union pressure caused by an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office on alleged irregularities, did not wait this Friday.

The spokesperson and deputy general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia, Carmina Fernández, criticized that Muñoz’s resignation is “a smoke screen to cover up the reality: after 28 years of PP governments in the Region of Murcia, the institutions suffer widespread corruption. Unfortunately, this is not the first investigation into corruption of the Popular Party and, unfortunately, it will not be the last either.

Fernández considers that “the problem of the case of the Port of Cartagena does not focus on a single person, but rather it is an alleged large corruption scheme that affects many people and in which there are several related companies.” The socialist also accused the PP of “disengaging” after taking “the entire legislature using the Port Authority in a partisan manner.”

The spokesperson for Podemos in the Assembly, María Marín, described the resignation as “inevitable” and assured that “the shadow of corruption in the Port of Cartagena goes beyond its president. The Prosecutor’s complaint points to a true placement office of the PP. Its president, Fernando López Miras, cannot continue hiding and must give explanations.

Ciudadanos considered in a statement that the resignation, “forced by López Miras after eight very long days” was motivated “for electoral reasons and not out of conviction that something has been done wrong.” The orange party believes that the regional president “must investigate the alleged corruption plot in the Cartagena Port Authority and clear public institutions of any shadow of doubt. It is very serious that López Miras has not appeared before the Murcians to explain what he intends to do as the person in charge ».

Ciudadanos demanded the president of the Community to “explain to the people of Murcia what he is going to do to purify all the responsibilities and to investigate to find out if there are more PP officials or relatives of these officials who have benefited from contracts or jobs irregularly.”

Diego Salinas, Vox’s candidate for mayor of Cartagena, said that “the damage caused to the image of Cartagena by the actions of the Popular Party cannot be solved with a resignation” and accused the municipal and regional governments of using the Port Authority “of propaganda form. “Now that the alleged corrupt plot has been uncovered, from Vox we are not going to allow the public to be deceived by settling the issue with the departure of Yolanda Muñoz,” continued Salinas, who promised that his party would raise “the rugs” if it reaches the can.