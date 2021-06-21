Readers of our newspaper and site can send their own letter to letters@ad.nl. Below is a selection of the readers’ letters that appeared in the newspaper on Monday 21 June about, among other things, minks, naked at school and the king.











mink | Fur may be sustainable, is no longer of this time

‘The last mink is stuffed’, AD 19-6). First of all, my compliments for this original column. I have enjoyed reading the articles published so far. Unfortunately not this week. It is not without reason that mink farms are now definitively banned. Corona has only accelerated this process. How can that mink owner claim to love his animals and enjoy the time the puppies are born? At six months they are furred. What an expression. They just get killed! Fur may be sustainable, it is no longer of this time. Meiney Roffel, Leusden.

Education | Can’t we buy air conditioners with that money?

Nice. There is a pot of money coming up for education. To eliminate alleged backlogs. This year we have been lucky in terms of weather from May. However, in recent years it has been impossible at many schools: from mid-May to the end of September temperatures regularly exceed 25 degrees. Result: from 11 a.m. the children mop over their table and the teachers, themselves giddy from the heat, try to bake some more. Completely ineffective, the children are no longer taking anything, then we are talking about 10 weeks x 15 hours: at least 4 full school weeks. What if we spend that money sustainably, which will benefit us in the long term: air conditioning. Because climate change is a fact. Boards hesitate, afraid of extra costs. Solution: this corona time – with all open windows and just vests in the classroom – has shown that the heating can also be 2 degrees lower at other times. Brigitte Brinkel, Soest.

Navigation control | You often think: that only happens to us

‘I was furious at that navigation Bep’, (AD 19-6). With tears in my eyes from laughter I read the stories about the navigational perils. All very recognizable. Especially that of José Thooms. We too often have black screens, country roads, backwards down the mountain with sleurhut, find your house in the pitch dark. You often think: that only happens to us. But luckily not. Hilarious! Edwin Dik, Appingedam.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Nude at school | Teach children to dress according to occasion

‘Clothes, column Ozcan Akyol’, (19-6). Dress the way you want? Fine in itself. At school I think boys and girls should just dress neatly. I also sometimes see colleagues dress excessively in heat at work. Do that outside. What is all that nudity at school and at the office for? But also look at the average wedding in the Netherlands. Jeans should then be normal. An insult to the bride and groom. Let your kids know that anything is possible and that you dress for the occasion. That too is part of success. Carla Timmer, Venhuizen.

Formation | The Swiss model is really not that bad

‘Hamer gives six party leaders a choice of three options’, (AD 19-6). Instead of months of formation, we could also look at how other countries solve this. The Swiss model isn’t that bad. The three or four largest parties that reach the required number of seats are required to form a government. More democratic is not possible. Marianne Buchmann, Eenmes.



Watch our formation videos below:

Column Saskia Noort | EU has no balls, they lie on the football field

‘EU allows itself to be swaffeled by the extreme right’, (AD 19-6). Rake column by Saskia Noort. I remembered when Hungary played France against France in Budapest on Saturday. In the stadium 67,000 spectators, mostly sweating Hungarian naked bodies packed together, cheering without masks. Corona rules? President Orbán has nothing to do with that anymore. He decides what is allowed. And with the anti-gay law, he determines what is not allowed. Nowhere in the stadium a statement. When I watched this spectacle I thought: ‘You are right Saskia, the EU has no balls, they are on the football field in Hungary!’ Tragic! Truus Groothuis, Culemborg.

No distance | In The Hague there was no respect for the king

‘King himself not happy with crowds when visiting’, (AD 19-6). Queen Elizabeth of England has yet to be greeted with a bow by her own family, but the people in the most beautiful Oranjestraat crowd around our king to be able to take a selfie. Of course it is his fault that the rules were not enforced, they think. What they do in England is outdated, but in The Hague there was no respect at all. C. Guise, Rotterdam.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.