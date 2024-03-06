'You shouldn't blame people for organizing extra lessons for their children. You have to express your concerns about poor education' and 'When will these politicians grow up and respectfully form the majority cabinet that a large part of the Netherlands wants?': these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Thursday, March 7. You can submit your own response via [email protected].

#Reactions #growth #tutoring #among #wealthy #39The #problem #strippeddown #inadequate #education39