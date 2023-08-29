‘In 2023 we live in a rubber tile paradise. Every problem, alleged or not, is mentioned and needs attention’ and ‘According to polls Pieter Omtzigt’s NCS can count on 31 seats without us knowing who his party members are and what capabilities they have. That is worrying’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Wednesday 30 August. You can send in your own response to [email protected].