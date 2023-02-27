‘There are now two files: the benefits affair and the debacle in Groningen, in which the government has failed to such an extent that great, national vicarious shame has arisen’ and ‘Due to the good cooperation between a large team of detectives, the Special Interventions Service (DSI) and observant citizens, could this gun-hazardous criminal be apprehended’: these are some of the reactions of readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 28 February. You can send in your own response to [email protected]